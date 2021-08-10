Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, CT

News 12 partners with Milford Boys and Girls Club for back-to-school drive

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X19bf_0bNMyYdv00

" News 12 Connecticut will partner with Milford Boys and Girls Club and the Connecticut Post Mall for a back-to-school supplies drive. The event will take place Sunday, Aug.15 at Target at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. News 12's
Annalisa Klebers, Eric Landskroner, Lauren Fabrizi, and Steve Teeling will be at the event. Thunderbolt 12 will also be on site. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M11Gg_0bNMyYdv00 The event also marks the beginning of Tax-Free Week, which runs from Sunday, Aug.15 through Saturday, Aug. 21. Most individual items of clothing and footwear priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut sales and use tax. The back-to-school drive with
News 12 will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Milford. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

1K+
Followers
379
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Milford, CT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Charity#Milford Boys#The Connecticut Post Mall#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy