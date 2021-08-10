News 12 partners with Milford Boys and Girls Club for back-to-school drive
" News 12 Connecticut will partner with Milford Boys and Girls Club and the Connecticut Post Mall for a back-to-school supplies drive. The event will take place Sunday, Aug.15 at Target at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. News 12's Annalisa Klebers, Eric Landskroner, Lauren Fabrizi, and Steve Teeling will be at the event. Thunderbolt 12 will also be on site. The event also marks the beginning of Tax-Free Week, which runs from Sunday, Aug.15 through Saturday, Aug. 21. Most individual items of clothing and footwear priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut sales and use tax. The back-to-school drive with News 12 will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Milford. "
