News 12 partners with Milford Boys and Girls Club for back-to-school drive

Connecticut will partner with Milford Boys and Girls Club and the Connecticut Post Mall for a back-to-school supplies drive. The event will take place Sunday, Aug.15 at Target at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.Annalisa Klebers, Eric Landskroner, Lauren Fabrizi, and Steve Teeling will be at the event.will also be on site.The event also marks the beginning of Tax-Free Week, which runs from Sunday, Aug.15 through Saturday, Aug. 21. Most individual items of clothing and footwear priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut sales and use tax. The back-to-school drive withwill benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Milford. "