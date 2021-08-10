Drowning in Kern River under investigation

The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) is investigating a drowning in the Kern River on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Javier Alejandro Villa, of Lancaster, was seen jumping into the Kern River, 4.7 miles east of the mouth of the canyon in Bakersfield. Villa was recovered from the river and confirmed dead at the scene.

An examination will be conducted to determine cause of death, according to KCSO.