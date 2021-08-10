Cancel
Tokyo Olympics

China boosts Olympic gold medal count by lumping in Hong Kong, Taiwan

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympics may be over, but Chinese state media is still going for the gold. One of the communist country’s official outlets found a way to boost its nation’s second-place medal haul ahead of the leading United States, by including the medals won by Taiwan and Hong Kong in the tally, according to reports.

nypost.com

Comments / 71

#Taiwan#Hong Kong#Olympics#Chinese#China Central Television#The Taiwan News#China Daily#The Free Beacon
