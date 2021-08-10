Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to withhold salary from school superintendents who mandate COVID-19 masks

Florida school superintendents may be forced to choose between their paychecks and keeping their students protected from COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, struggling to enforce its ban on mask mandates, said Monday that the State Board of Education would “narrowly tailor any financial consequences” for school districts that require students to be masked in class. Specifically, DeSantis threatened to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members.

“Education funding is intended to benefit students first and foremost, not systems,” his office said in a statement.

“The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all students from kindergarten through 12th grade wear masks in classrooms regardless of their vaccination status as the delta variant continues to spread. Children under the age of 12 are still not eligible for the vaccines.

On Monday, hours before DeSantis’ threat, the superintendent of Leon County, which covers state capital Tallahassee, announced that students in elementary and middle school will be required to wear masks through at least the end of August.

“This mask not only protects the person wearing the mask, more importantly it protects the person beside them and in front of them and behind them,” Rocky Hanna said during a press conference. “And those children have the right also to a safe environment while in school.”

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who runs the fourth-largest school district in the nation, said he had no intention to fold under DeSantis’ threat, even though he has not yet made a decision on a mask mandate.

“We have established a process that requires consultation with experts in the areas of public health and medicine. We will follow this process, which has served us well, and then make a final decision,” he said in a statement.

“At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck; a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees.”

Florida public schools reopen for the fall semester Wednesday.