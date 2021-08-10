Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Rock Matching Outfits While Enjoying a Stroll in Los Angeles -- See the Pic!

At the heart of it, fashion is about being expressive and having fun, and no one embodies this sentiment quite like Harry Styles. The singer-songwriter’s style has earned the label "flamboyant" by many—probably due to the fact that he’s not afraid of color, nor does he shy away from wearing traditionally feminine pieces like pearl necklaces and feather boas. But the way we see it is that he just gets it: Fashion shouldn't be about abiding by gender norms or muting your personality to fit with the status quo. Styles is a creative through and through, and it doesn’t stop with the exterior.