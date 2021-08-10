Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Schools release recovery plan

Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9ecL_0bNMxbJ100

Weeks ahead of the start of the school year, the Baltimore City school district released what its calling a recovery plan, outlining ways to improve the way students learn, how to track their progress and adding more options for things like courses and sports over the next several years.

The school district said the 52-page plan, called Reconnect, Restore, Reimagine, was put together with input from thousands of students, families, staff and teachers.

Some of the focal points of the report include developing personalized learning plans for each student, giving extra learning time and tutoring to those who fall behind or are chronically absent, and having more course options like Advanced Placement, or AP courses, and Fine Arts.

The plan also covers other aspects of the school day like more sports offerings through clubs and clinics as well as better access to mental health services and counselors.

The timing of this report comes as some parents have started to protest over what they consider to be short-comings of the school district.

They are demanding changes such as replacing School CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and creating a school board with elected members instead of appointed ones.

Last week, those parents told WMAR-2 News they’re considering legal action if the changes don’t happen.

"The one job the school district has is to educate the children. That’s not happening. That’s not an opinion. The facts, the statistics, the numbers say that’s not happening and the children are paying the price for it," said Shannon Wright of Urban Engagement.

Baltimore City schools responded to those demands by saying "City Schools respect the right of members of our community to be heard."

The school district is holding a virtual town hall meeting about the plan Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It will be live streamed on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 1

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Placement#Ap#Fine Arts#Wmar 2 News#Urban Engagement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy