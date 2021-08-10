Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz at practice boot-free

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1mvi_0bNMxaQI00

Carson Wentz returned to practice, but the Indianapolis Colts quarterback was merely an observer on Tuesday morning.

Wentz wore a red no-contact jersey, shorts and cleats — not a protective boot — eight days after the Colts said he needed surgery to remove a bone from his left foot.

Wentz is roughly four weeks from the earliest possible return date, based on the initial recovery timeline of 5-12 weeks the team provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltYPX_0bNMxaQI00 Also Read:
Indianapolis Colts’ Quenton Nelson out 5-12 weeks with same injury as Carson Wentz

Without Wentz, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, the Colts are using Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley and rookie Sam Ehlinger at quarterback.

All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, who had the same foot surgery as Wentz this month, was also at Tuesday’s practice.

Related: Top 20 NFL QB Rankings – Tom Brady’s the GOAT, but which MVP is No. 2?

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mvp#Qb Kellen Mond#Nfi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Related
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Philip Rivers reveals truth on potential NFL comeback

Remember Philip Rivers? Who doesn’t. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and long-time Los Angeles (and San Diego) Chargers signal-caller called it a career after the 2020 NFL season, leaving the Colts in a scramble to fill their quarterback position. One of the more consistent quarterbacks for the past decade, Rivers then moved on to become a high school football coach.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Foles Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are once again swirling for one of the NFL’s all-time great journeymen, Nick Foles. The 32-year-old veteran quarterback is currently heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. However, it’s possible that the Bears could trade Foles. Chicago signed Andy Dalton in the offseason and selected Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sam Ehlinger News

An interesting situation is developing in the Indianapolis Colts quarterback room this training camp. The Colts are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent foot surgery. Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks. It’s unclear where the Colts will turn. Some...
NFLESPN

'Omaha! Omaha!' How Peyton Manning changed quarterbacking forever

INDIANAPOLIS -- The record-breaking play some 17 years ago was like something drawn up by kids in the dirt. But it further established Peyton Manning as the NFL's greatest quarterback at the line of scrimmage. Manning secretly told receiver Brandon Stokley he would give him the "smash symbol" -- a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Insider Has Significant Update On Colts QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts received some bad news about quarterback Carson Wentz just a few days into training camp. Wentz underwent foot surgery and was expected to miss the five to 12 weeks, as a result, according to head coach Frank Reich. The Colts were obviously hoping for the shorter end of that timeline.
NFLCBS Sports

Carson Wentz injury: Colts have no timetable for quarterback's return from foot surgery, says owner Jim Irsay

Carson Wentz may indeed be trending toward being ready for the Colts' season-opener with the Seahawks, but team owner Jim Irsay said on Thursday that the team has no official timetable for their quarterback's return from foot surgery. Irsay said the Colts won't play Wentz until he is back at full strength. Wentz underwent surgery earlier this month after injuring his foot during training camp.
NFLharrisondaily.com

Colts' QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich couldn't wait to start working with quarterback Carson Wentz on the field. He'll have to wait at least five more weeks — perhaps …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Owner Sends Clear Message About QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are without a clear starting quarterback after Carson Wentz underwent surgery on his left foot earlier this month that may cause him to miss the start of the regular season. But that doesn’t mean that the team plans on rushing him back into action. Colts owner Jim...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' QB Carson Wentz Opting for Rehab Over Surgery on Foot

The world of Indianapolis Colts football has been a whirlwind the past few days as questions surrounding the health of their new starting quarterback continue to be front and center. Carson Wentz injured his foot during practice on Thursday when he rolled out of the pocket and felt a “twinge”...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts QB depth chart: Four Carson Wentz replacements on their roster now

Experience is something the Colts do not have on their roster at quarterback now that starter Carson Wentz is out five to 12 weeks with a foot injury. If not for the addition of Brett Hundley, the Colts would not have a quarterback currently on the roster who has attempted an NFL pass in his career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Assistant Coach Offers Update On QB Carson Wentz

Heading into the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts were looking towards a fresh start with newly-acquire quarterback Carson Wentz. But on Friday, that new beginning was completely knocked off track. Less than one week into Colts training camp, Wentz has been listed as out indefinitely with a foot injury. After...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Colts: No timetable on Carson Wentz; sign QB Brett Hundley

The Indianapolis Colts have no official timetable for the expected return of quarterback Carson Wentz, who is nursing a foot injury. Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said as much as he opened his press conference on Saturday. Eberflus is in charge with head coach Frank Reich in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Reich is expected to return on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy