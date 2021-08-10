Heat, humidity and storms on repeat this week

Another day, another opportunity for heat, humidity, and afternoon shower and storms. For your Tuesday, highs will be in the 90s with heat indices in the 100s. Rain chances come through after lunchtime.

An isolated strong storm is possible, but not too different from what we usually see during the summer. The strong storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

We will copy and paste Tuesday's for Wednesday through Sunday. On Monday, we will be keeping an eye on the tropics. Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 could impact Central Georgia next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 6. The cluster of thunderstorms is moving through the Lesser Antilles in the central Atlantic Ocean has an 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 2 days.

The storm is forecast to be Tropical Storm Fred by sometime today before weakening again as it possibly interacts with the islands of Hispanola and Cuba.

It looks like by Saturday the storm could be paralleling or interacting with the southwest Florida coast. At this point, we will be monitoring the track and intensity even closer.

In the meantime, showers and thunderstorms possible each day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. We will be watching heat index values closely Tuesday through Saturday to see if any 105+ values, which is the threshold for a heat advisory.

