Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

These local teachers all have needs their school can't cover. Here's how you can help

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFeAy_0bNMxTC500

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that our teachers deserve all the help they can get. That's why, as our teachers and students head back to class for the new school year, WUSA9 is partnering with DonorsChoose to help teachers in our local classrooms .

Here's how it works:

  • Teachers in our area use the DonorsChoose website to create projects in need of donations. Find a project that inspires you, and donate as little as $1. DonorsChoose is a public charity, so donations are tax deductable.
  • Once a project is fully funded, DonorsChoose purchases all the requested items and ships them directly to the teacher.
  • Every donor gets a thank-you from the teacher, photos of the project in action, and a report of how each dollar was spent

Teachers in our area are asking for everything from mathematics and reading materials to new classroom carpet and Amazon Fire tablets for students.

For a full list of local DonorsChoose projects, click here.

DonorsChoose has been helping teachers in need for 20 years. The site was launched by history teacher in the Bronx, New York in the year 2000. Since then, the site has grown to help teachers and students the tools they need to succeed.

According to the DonorsChoose.org website, projects have helped raise $1,123,416,196 to support teachers in 84,469 schools across the country.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Charity#Donorschoose Org#Capitol Breach#The Capitol Riots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Kidstexasstandard.org

Are You Emotionally Ready For Back-To-School? How Parents, Teachers And Kids Can Prepare.

Millions of Texas children are heading back to in-person classes over the next few weeks. For many, it’s the first time they’ll set foot in classrooms after more than a year because of the pandemic. In addition to the many safety questions surrounding COVID-19, there are also concerns about how everyone will handle the transition from a social and emotional perspective.
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: NOLA schools need a virtual option, and here's how to do it.

On Thursday, Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. announced NOLA Public Schools wouldn’t offer a virtual learning option. While I thoroughly believe in the connection of and need for in-person learning, I also know that with students under 12 not even eligible for the vaccine, virtual will continue to be part of our reality whether NOLA-PS wants it or not.
Healthpsychreg.org

Here’s How Rehabilation Centres Help Those Who Are in Need

You may have heard of rehabilitation centres, but you might not know what kind of services are offered by the rehabilitation centres. If you have any person, old or young, suffering from diseases that might require long term care, you can opt for Chicago rehab centres that serve the purpose of your patient’s needs. Below are given different purposes served by rehabilitation centres. Read ahead to obtain all the required information about their functioning.
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Offering free school meals the right thing to do

Of all the changes schools have undergone since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the biggest occurred in the cafeteria. In March of 2020, Congress alleviated pressure on families by making all school meals universally free, a marked change from the past. Meals have remained free since the pandemic began, but the policy is set to expire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. A return to the pre-pandemic system, with its complexity, bureaucracy, and ineffectiveness, would be a giant step backward from the progress that universal free school meals have made in fighting childhood hunger.
Collegesfox32chicago.com

College students headed back to school: Here's how to borrow student loans strategically

Many young Americans are going off to college and while this is an exciting time for students and their families, it can be easy to lose sight of the bigger financial picture. A college degree can be quite costly, leaving many graduates saddled with student loan debt. Outstanding student loan debt reached is $1.7 trillion as of Q1 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. And the cost of tuition alone has risen 33% since 2000, and that doesn't even account for a higher cost of housing, food and other necessities.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

We must deliver on the promise of public service loan forgiveness program and cancel educators' student loan debt

Educators are full of enthusiasm for introducing students to new ideas, firing up their curiosity to learn, and nurturing their brilliance. They make many sacrifices to accomplish this mission, from spending their “off” hours helping a student meet an academic challenge or overcome a personal crisis, to digging into their own pockets to buy supplies or stock their classrooms with snacks and clothing for students in need. When COVID-19 closed many school buildings, educators were resilient, and used their creativity, determination, and personal resources to fill in the gaps and to provide students with the basics—including the individual attention that helps students learn, grow, and thrive.
EducationLancaster News

Guest Column: Full-time virtual school gains popularity during pandemic

Since the onset of the pandemic, students, parents, teachers and administrators have overcome unprecedented challenges as they adapted to crisis distance-learning procedures. Despite COVID-19 uprooting our education system, educators rose to the occasion and came together in remarkable ways. As a fellow educator and parent, I applaud them for their efforts and inspiring commitment to their students’ education and well-being.
New York City, NYqchron.com

Some city schools to ditch 3-foot guidance

Last Thursday, Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn), chairman of the Education Committee, posted an email that a New York City principals union sent out to its members telling them that the Department of Education recognizes that social distancing may not be possible in some schools. The email reflects a reality that...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

How you can help teachers get the supplies they need this school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This year teachers will be re-opening their classrooms with a full class size. That means why will need lots of supplies. "It's nice to be back in the building, with the kids, actually getting to interact with them face-to-face,” Jackie Deaton said, a teacher at Southern View Elementary school.
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

How you can help teachers get the supplies they need this school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This year teachers will be re-opening their classrooms with a full class size. That means why will need lots of supplies. "It's nice to be back in the building, with the kids, actually getting to interact with them face-to-face,” Jackie Deaton said, a teacher at Southern View Elementary school.
foxillinois.com

How you can help teachers get the supplies they need this school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This year teachers will be re-opening their classrooms with a full class size. That means why will need lots of supplies. "It's nice to be back in the building, with the kids, actually getting to interact with them face-to-face,” Jackie Deaton said, a teacher at Southern View Elementary school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy