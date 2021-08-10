These local teachers all have needs their school can't cover. Here's how you can help

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that our teachers deserve all the help they can get. That's why, as our teachers and students head back to class for the new school year, WUSA9 is partnering with DonorsChoose to help teachers in our local classrooms .

Here's how it works:

Teachers in our area use the DonorsChoose website to create projects in need of donations. Find a project that inspires you, and donate as little as $1. DonorsChoose is a public charity, so donations are tax deductable.

Once a project is fully funded, DonorsChoose purchases all the requested items and ships them directly to the teacher.

Every donor gets a thank-you from the teacher, photos of the project in action, and a report of how each dollar was spent

Teachers in our area are asking for everything from mathematics and reading materials to new classroom carpet and Amazon Fire tablets for students.

For a full list of local DonorsChoose projects, click here.

DonorsChoose has been helping teachers in need for 20 years. The site was launched by history teacher in the Bronx, New York in the year 2000. Since then, the site has grown to help teachers and students the tools they need to succeed.

According to the DonorsChoose.org website, projects have helped raise $1,123,416,196 to support teachers in 84,469 schools across the country.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.