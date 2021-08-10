South Florida Red-Baiting Leads to Cancellation of Public Art Show

Illuminate Coral Gables, a public art show which was meant to go up for a second year in a row in the winter of 2022, has now been cancelled following fierce political conflict with local governing officials. Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago has claimed that two of the show’s artists, Sandra Ramos, originally from Cuba, and Cai Guo-Qiang, originally from China, made comments which were overly sympathetic to the communist regimes of their home countries. The Coral Gables City Commission voted to fund the show only if Ramos and Guo-Qiang were dropped. In a statement quoted in the Miami Herald, curator Lance Fung says that the show was canceled because of “recent comments by some of the City Commissioners that do not align with our values.” He told Artnet News “we needed to support all 20-plus artists we were working with by not validating false claims and speaking up for their first-amendment rights.”