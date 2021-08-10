Why do we still not know what Asian hate looks like?

As the number of etiologies increases, we must ground our application of new diagnostic modalities with appropriate assessments. Fever of unknown origin (FUO) has, in the words of William F. Wright, DO, MPH, “fascinated and frustrated clinicians since the early days of thermometry.”1 This is why, as infectious diseases physicians, we enjoy diving into our patients’ histories and following clues to put together a story that can lead to a diagnosis. FUO epidemiology has changed over time due to the sophistication of diagnostic tools, changes in disease patterns, more immunocompromised patients in cancer treatment and transplantation settings, and the increased complexity of intensive care. Nevertheless, our approach to FUO is still largely influenced by the original definition proposed by Petersdorf and Beesom in 19611,2: fever higher than 101 ºF (38.3 ºC) on several occasions lasting at least 3 weeks with uncertain diagnosis after 1 week of study in the hospital.2 An important change in the evolution of our approach, however, has been the shift toward outpatient evaluation. As such, in 1991 Durack and Street proposed a revised definition that included 4 classes of FUO—classic, nosocomial, neutropenic, and HIV-associated—and a minimum diagnostic evaluation of 3 outpatient visits or 3 days of inpatient investigation.3,4 In 2013, Horowitz illustrated the challenges that infectious diseases consultants face with cases of FUO in highly complex patients without a clear culprit, although he still advocated for the rational use of antimicrobials.5 And with over 200 reported causes in the literature thus far, FUO poses a significant health care system burden.