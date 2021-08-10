SkyWest Airlines orders 16 new E175 aircraft for operation with Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has partnered with high-speed rail supplier Thalys to provide passengers flying to Amsterdam connections to Brussels and Antwerp. Travelers booking through Delta's direct channels who have Brussels or Antwerp as a destination will see Delta's new "Air+Rail" package, which can be booked in the same manner as a flight. Travelers then can use their ticket confirmation to get their boarding pass for the rail segment through the AccesRail website or pick up their ticket at the train station window upon arrival.