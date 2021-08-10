Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SkyWest Airlines orders 16 new E175 aircraft for operation with Delta Air Lines

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbraer has agreed the sale of 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest, Inc. for operation in the Delta Air Lines network, adding to the 71 E175 jets SkyWest already operates for Delta. The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively with Delta under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA). The value of the contract, which will be included in Embraer’s third quarter backlog, is USD 798.4 million, based on list price.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywest Airlines#Aircraft#Skywest Airlines#Skywest Inc#The Delta Air Lines#E175 Jets Skywest#Skywest Chip Childs#E175s#Vp Sales And#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Delta Cargo Begins Operations

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, US legacy carrier Delta Air Lines (DL) began its cargo operations with the creation of Delta Cargo in 1946. The cargo arm of DL currently transports more than 2.2 billion ton-miles each year. The Setup and Early Fleet. Established in 1924 with a fleet of...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The LOT Polish Airlines Fleet In 2021

With 73 aircraft under its management, LOT Polish Airlines isn’t a large carrier when compared to some of its other European partners. However, the flag carrier of Poland does a solid job of connecting much of Europe out of its Warsaw hub, with some services even running out of its smaller hub at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Hungary. Let’s take a look at the aircraft used by the carrier in 2021.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Southwest Airlines Seeing Negative Impact From Delta Variant

Southwest Airlines has indicated that it is seeing some negative impact from the rise in cases associated with the Delta variant. While strong leisure passenger traffic and fares supported the airline’s bottom-line in July, in recent weeks, the airline has started to see higher cancellations and a decrease in bookings that it attributes to the variant.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Inside Alaska Airlines’ Embraer E175s

Alaska Airlines’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Horizon Air, and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines fly the Embraer E175. The aircraft, flying mostly regional routes and select longer and thinner routes, are the predominant regional jet that flies under the Alaska banner. Here’s an inside look at the aircraft and where to sit. Inside...
Industrysimpleflying.com

In Fight For Premium Travelers Delta Air Lines Looks At Upgraded Meals

Delta Air Lines has announced that it is upgrading its meal services for Delta One and domestic first class customers starting next month. The focus will be on a limited set of routes targeting premium travel out of major cities on both coasts. The move comes as the fight for premium travelers on lucrative transcontinental routes is not slowing down but only intensifying.
Aerospace & DefenseZacks.com

SkyWest (SKYW) Inks Deal With Delta for 16 New E175 Jets

SKYW - Free Report) entered into an agreement with Delta Air Lines (. DAL - Free Report) to purchase and operate 16 new E175 aircraft. The deal falls under a multi-year capacity purchase agreement between the partners. The first of the 76-seater planes is scheduled to be delivered in the...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

JetBlue CEO: We’ll Secure More Slots at London Heathrow

After finally beginning its long-awaited route to London Heathrow last week, JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said the carrier is already looking to garner more slots at the facility. In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Hayes downplayed the so-called competition among carriers for the lucrative route to London. “Everyone...
Aerospace & DefenseThrillist

Delta Air Lines Surprises 3-Year-Old Also Named Delta

With COVID-19 is wreaking havoc around the globe and threatening more shutdowns, the return of mask mandates, and more devastation, it's not a great time for people—or companies—named Delta. That's why, after seeing a frustrated tweet from the mom of a little girl bearing the name, Delta Air Lines decided to step in.
Economypaddleyourownkanoo.com

American Airlines Officially Starts Hiring New Flight Attendants, Bats Off Delta Worries

American Airlines has officially kicked off a massive new flight attendant recruitment drive with plans to hire 800 trainee flight attendants over the next few months. The decision marks a complete change in fortune for the Dallas Fort Worth-based airline that just a few short months ago was putting flight attendants on notice of more involuntary furloughs.
Aerospace & Defenseonemileatatime.com

American Airlines Splits Operations At London Heathrow

If you’re flying American Airlines to or from London Heathrow Airport, the experience potentially just became less seamless…. As of August 2021, American Airlines is operating flights out of both London Heathrow Terminal 3 and Terminal 5:. American flights to & from New York operate from Terminal 5. American flights...
Lifestylesportswar.com

Delta Airlines? Delta Variant? Delta Variant Airlines?

Failure to launch: 1st b'ness flight in 18 months - delayed by Delta.... -- Mighty Fine Catch 08/12/2021 06:18AM. Had a drunk cuss out a stewardess in Business class in July. -- UTPr0sim 08/12/2021 08:31AM. Delta Airlines? Delta Variant? Delta Variant Airlines? ** -- Hokie Koooster 08/12/2021 07:55AM. Haven't had...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Lifestylebusinesstravelnews.com

Delta Air Lines Adds Rail Connections Options to Two Belgian Cities

Delta Air Lines has partnered with high-speed rail supplier Thalys to provide passengers flying to Amsterdam connections to Brussels and Antwerp. Travelers booking through Delta's direct channels who have Brussels or Antwerp as a destination will see Delta's new "Air+Rail" package, which can be booked in the same manner as a flight. Travelers then can use their ticket confirmation to get their boarding pass for the rail segment through the AccesRail website or pick up their ticket at the train station window upon arrival.
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

Delta Air Lines to Expand Hot Meal Service in September

Delta Air Lines is upgrading its meal service in premium cabins on select transcontinental flights, the carrier announced. Delta is partnering with San Francisco-based Greek restaurant group Souvla to supply sandwiches, salads and Greek yogurt to Delta One and First Class passengers on flights from San Francisco to both Boston and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, beginning in September. Additionally, New York-based caterer Union Square Events, a Delta partner since 2013, will bring back its menu—featuring items such as braised short ribs and spinach and goat cheese frittatas—for Delta One and First Class passengers on flights from JFK to each Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.
Trafficbreakingtravelnews.com

Delta Air Lines to offer Thalys connections in Europe

Delta Air Lines is launching a new Air+Rail program in partnership with Thalys high-speed trains. The offering will provide speedy rail connections between Amsterdam and the Belgian cities of Brussels and Antwerp. The new agreement enables customers to seamlessly transfer between plane and train at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with one...
Lifestyletravelmole.com

Delta Air Lines ramping up UK schedules

Delta Air Lines is increasing transatlantic services as American travellers gain quarantine-free access to the UK. It will offer nearly 30 weekly flights to London Heathrow later this year. It is flying nonstop service to London Heathrow via four US hubs as Delta restarts three-times-weekly service from Seattle on 7...

Comments / 0

Community Policy