SkyWest Airlines orders 16 new E175 aircraft for operation with Delta Air Lines
Embraer has agreed the sale of 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest, Inc. for operation in the Delta Air Lines network, adding to the 71 E175 jets SkyWest already operates for Delta. The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively with Delta under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA). The value of the contract, which will be included in Embraer’s third quarter backlog, is USD 798.4 million, based on list price.www.traveldailynews.com
