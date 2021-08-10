Cancel
Collierville, TN

Collierville Police mourn death of retired K9 Officer Leno

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
Collierville Police are mourning the passing of one of its retired K9 officers.

The department tweeted Tuesday that Leno passed away July 24th at the age of 13.

CPD said Leno first joined the department in the summer of 2009 and spent his entire career with K9 handler Matt Bialy, until his retirement in 2018.

From CPD: K-9 Leno was shown to be a dedicated member of CPD and we are forever grateful of the almost decade of service he gave to CPD and the Town of Collierville. Thank you for your service, Leno.”

