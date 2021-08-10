Wizards, Isaiah Todd agree to deal

The Wizards and Isaiah Todd have agreed to a four-year, $7 million rookie deal with three of those seasons guaranteed, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Todd, the 31st overall pick, spent last season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 12.2 points per game.

The 6-foot-10 forward possesses excellent athleticism who can finish around the rim and provide energy on both ends of the floor.

Todd can also shoot from three and knock down mid-range jumpers off the pick-and-roll, profiling as a great modern-day big.

