Wizards, Isaiah Todd agree to deal

By Sameer Kumar
FortyEight Minutes
 4 days ago

The Wizards and Isaiah Todd have agreed to a four-year, $7 million rookie deal with three of those seasons guaranteed, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Todd, the 31st overall pick, spent last season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 12.2 points per game.

The 6-foot-10 forward possesses excellent athleticism who can finish around the rim and provide energy on both ends of the floor.

Todd can also shoot from three and knock down mid-range jumpers off the pick-and-roll, profiling as a great modern-day big.

Columbus, OH
Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
