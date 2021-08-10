ANIXE - Travel Market Trends 2021.08 - Vacations in bloom

Travelling on your own wheels, enjoying a maximum level of freedom and going to places where hardly anyone else goes is the philosophy of a campervan trip. The trend towards this type of holiday is gradually increasing and has gained even more momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly due to the fact that thoughts are increasingly revolving around the protection of nature and thus camping is coming to the forefront of travel trends. Many people simply want to enjoy being connected to nature and not being tied down to any particular location. But what exactly makes travelling with a campervan so special, what are the most popular destinations and when are the best times to travel?