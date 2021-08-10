Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

ANIXE - Travel Market Trends 2021.08 - Vacations in bloom

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 certainly has the potential to be a landmark year in the fight against Covid. We finally received the vaccines. By getting vaccinated, we can now freely travel and rediscover the world, which has ultimately helped revive the tourism sector. Unfortunately, a surprisingly large percentage of people are reluctant and afraid to receive the shot, which means that some countries can’t achieve that much desired herd immunity. Meanwhile, the fourth wave of the outbreak is fast approaching, slowing down the momentum of travel bookings.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Travel#Travel Restrictions#Travel Agencies#Tourism#European#Resfinity Booking Engine#Pre Covid#Germans#Spanish#French#Anixe Resfinity Ibe#Turkish#Greeks#British
Related
Travelocmomblog.com

Fun Vacation Ideas For Families (No Overseas Travel Required)

It’s no secret that traveling is something of a minefield at the moment. Many families will be staying closer to home this summer, with restrictions still in place and some countries off-limits. If you’re looking for inspiration for incredible adventures that don’t involve going overseas, this guide is packed with ideas.
Traveltravelexperta.com

The Campervan Travel Trend

Travelling on your own wheels, enjoying a maximum level of freedom and going to places where hardly anyone else goes is the philosophy of a campervan trip. The trend towards this type of holiday is gradually increasing and has gained even more momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly due to the fact that thoughts are increasingly revolving around the protection of nature and thus camping is coming to the forefront of travel trends. Many people simply want to enjoy being connected to nature and not being tied down to any particular location. But what exactly makes travelling with a campervan so special, what are the most popular destinations and when are the best times to travel?
Environmenthospitalitynet.org

Green Shoots: 3 Sustainable Travel Trends

The ripples of impact from the pandemic will manifest in fundamental changes to how we travel, work and approach life for decades to come. A focus on sustainability was already in full swing pre-Covid but has moved to the top of the agenda for traveling employees and companies and organisazations alike.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Emerging tech trends in travel and tourism

The tourism industry is slowly opening up again. And despite the new standards and protocols that come along with it, technological innovations will continue to help the industry adapt and deliver the best customer experience possible. Tourism was one of the worst hit industries when the pandemic began last year....
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Leisure Travel Trends

Why is vacation so expensive? Blame business travel (or lack of it) continue reading →. Leisure travelers of all generations, but particularly the younger generations, plan to travel less this fall than they did last year according to a national survey by D.K. Shifflet & Associates. continue reading →. November,...
Lifestylenewcity.com

On Vacation: A Traveler’s Lexicon

Hike: that which other people do on vacation, preferably not on yours; walking at an unfortunate and uncomfortable diagonal in order to see views (see Views) Views: that which hikers say is part of the joy and purpose of hiking; seeing these cause them to exclaim passionately; also the subject of photos that hikers assume you will be passionate about.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Institute of Travel Management poll reveals latest business travel trends and challenges

Business travel managers are seeing a shift in approval processes and use of online bookings tools following a significant increase in demand for UK and US domestic business travel, according to the Institute of Travel Management (ITM) the UK & Ireland’s leading professional association those responsible for their organisation’s business travel requirements.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Revealed: Corfu is the most relaxing destination for a city break

Radical Storage analysed the most popular city break destinations from Europe, revealing the Greek city of Corfu to be the top destination for a relaxed city break. - The Greek city of Corfu is the best destination for a wellness-inspired city break for European travellers, followed by Funchal, Zadar, Dubrovnik, and Salzburg.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Marc Zboch shares how to take advantage of post-Covid travel opportunities

It’s been a while since the question "where should I travel to next?" has felt within reach. COVID-19 continues to affect travel by forcing governments and airlines across the world to impose country-specific bans, restrictions, or guidelines for when it is safe to fly again. We may get out of our homes soon, with many countries getting closer to vaccinating people against this virus and gaining herd immunity.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Berlin loves you! – An invitation from the German capital

This evening, at the Berlin Freedom Dinner, 3,000 Berliners are celebrating a special event on the runway of the former airport at Berlin Tegel and sending a message to the world: “Berlin loves you!“ By arranging 1,018 dinner tables on an area 800 metres long and 60 metres wide this is the message they form. With it Berlin, a magnet for tourism and trade fairs, is setting the scene for reopening business and looking forward to hosting events and visitors again. At the same time Berliners are saying goodbye to Tegel Airport, which for many years was a gateway to the world and will now become the innovative “Urban Tech Republic“.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Leisure Travel Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | Travel, Alibaba, CheapOair.Com

Latest Market Research on "Leisure Travel Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

A new way to travel - combine work with play

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Leavetown.com, the short-term rental booking platform for the savvy independent traveler, has surveyed its customers and confirmed that the new way to travel is emerging as travelers choose to combine work with leisure time and book longer stays in one place. 81% think they will continue to work remotely post pandemic, at least part of the time, showing a shift towards more flexible schedules and locations for those who can make it work.
Public HealthTravelDailyNews.com

SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

MUNICH / GENEVA - SYNLAB to securely share certified COVID-19 test results with passengers directly through IATA Travel Pass, providing reliable digital proof on health status as international travel increases. Through SYNLAB’s international laboratory network travellers will have access to up to 450 testing labs and more than 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries, making travel even more hassle-free.
TravelDailyNews.com

New SiteMinder study reveals the hidden impact of ‘revenge travel’ on French hotels

LONDON, UK – As aoûtiens enter the second week of their holidays, a new study from SiteMinder, provides insight into the extent that French citizens are now re-embracing travel after a period of disruption. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2021: France Edition, based on the survey responses of more than 900 holidaymakers, has found that over 3-in-4 locals hope to travel either the same amount (43%) or more (33%) than prior to Covid in the coming year.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Hurtigruten Expeditions launches African cruises

SEATTLE, WA – Hurtigruten Expeditions is responding to guest demand for more exotic destinations by adding the West Coast of Africa and its unique archipelagos – the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde – to its ever-growing list of new destinations. The 13-day itinerary includes four countries: Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal, with MS Spitsbergen based out of Dakar, one of Africa’s most bustling cities.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

TAG Airlines begins operations in Mexico

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO - The Guatemalan company TAG Airlines will start operations in Mexico from August, with flights that will connect to the cities of Guatemala and Tapachula, from August 13, and Guatemala and Cancun, from August 19. Passengers will have the option of a direct flight reducing times and costs, the new route will benefit tourists and businessmen traveling to both destinations.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Riviera Travel returns to European cruising

Riviera Travel has confirmed that its European river and yacht cruises will restart from August 20th. Sailings are available up to November 22nd, with departures exclusively for solo travellers also on offer. Cruises include English-speaking crew, local guides, full board and complimentary on-board Wi-Fi. To mark the return of its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy