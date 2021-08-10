Cancel
New York City, NY

WATCH LIVE: Cuomo issues public address amid sexual harassment scandal

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to deliver a public virtual address on Tuesday, one week after the state's attorney general released a report detailing and affirming sexual harassment allegations against him.

His address comes minutes after his outside counsel Rita Glavin held a briefing on his impeachment inquiry and rebuked the findings of a scathing sexual misconduct report from the state attorney general.

An independent investigation, spearheaded by Attorney General Letitia James, released a report on Aug. 3 that found he sexually harassed 11 women, including staffers and others who did not work for his administration.

CUOMO ACCUSER SAYS GOVERNOR TURNED AWAY A FEMALE HIRE WHO WASN'T 'PRETTY ENOUGH'

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

