Only 5 cities get first taste of Pizza Hut’s new plant-based topping. Columbus is one of them
Columbus is one of a select group of U.S. cities where diners can order Pizza Hut’s new plant-based topping. The chain announced a partnership with Beyond Meat on Tuesday to bring Beyond Pepperoni, a plant-based version of the popular pizza topping, to 70 stores in five cities nationwide. Columbus and Macon are included in the list, along with Albany, New York; Houston, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida.www.ledger-enquirer.com
