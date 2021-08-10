Cancel
Columbus, GA

Only 5 cities get first taste of Pizza Hut’s new plant-based topping. Columbus is one of them

By Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus is one of a select group of U.S. cities where diners can order Pizza Hut’s new plant-based topping. The chain announced a partnership with Beyond Meat on Tuesday to bring Beyond Pepperoni, a plant-based version of the popular pizza topping, to 70 stores in five cities nationwide. Columbus and Macon are included in the list, along with Albany, New York; Houston, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida.

