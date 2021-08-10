Cancel
AFRAA concludes its 2021 fuel programme: Significant cost savings estimated for participating airlines

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI - The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has concluded its 2021 fuel programme for the period 2021-2022 under the framework of the AFRAA fuel project. The fuel programme, which runs on an annual basis, has achieved a total of US$55M cost savings to the participating airlines since its establishment in 2012. The 2021 fuel programme is expected to realize an estimated US$ 0.5 million in cost savings cumulatively for the participating airlines for the period 2021-2022.

