AFRAA concludes its 2021 fuel programme: Significant cost savings estimated for participating airlines

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins fell on Tuesday, hitting their weakest level in more than a week, as airlines continued to trim scheduled capacity for coming months with several major markets including China battling a persistent rise in coronavirus cases. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 56 cents to $5.86 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since July 30. The cracks have slipped over 13% since hitting a multi-month peak last Tuesday. Global airlines have lowered scheduled seat capacity for August by 3.8% this week, while capacity for September, October and November were reduced by 2.4%, 1% and 0.6% respectively, according to aviation data firm OAG. China's flight capacity in the week to Monday was 31.9% lower compared with last week, while seat capacity in Australia this week was 7.2% lower compared with the previous week, OAG data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped to a premium of 16 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, thanks to a firmer deal in the physical market. They were at a 5-cent discount in the last trading session on Friday. NEW ZEALAND PLANS BORDER REOPENING - Under pressure from businesses and public sectors facing a worker shortage that policymakers fear will fuel inflation, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to unveil plans this week to reopen the country's borders. - The dairy, horticulture, housing, services, health and broader public sector have all reported acute staff shortages, and called on the government to raise border blocks. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil cargoes for delivery into Colombo over the eight months between December and July next year. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 227.5KB x 5 Dec. 1, Sept. 7 (90 Days) 2021-July 31, 2022 BUY:10ppm gasoil 52.5KB x 5 Dec. 1, Sept. 7 (90 Days) 2021-July 31, 2022 - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd was looking to import 25,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO) for delivery over Sept. 1-5. The tender closes on Aug. 12 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - India's diesel consumption rose 11.4% year-on-year to 6.14 million tonnes in July, but was down about 1% from the previous month, official data showed. - Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rise of demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over a rise of COVID cases in Asian countries. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.45 -1.94 -2.57 75.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 -0.02 0.87 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.55 -1.94 -2.57 75.49 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 -0.02 0.91 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 73.76 -1.94 -2.56 75.7 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2 -0.02 1.01 -1.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.77 -1.92 -2.47 77.69 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.01 0 0.00 0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.45 -2.01 -2.66 75.46 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.16 0.21 -420.00 -0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)