Budapest Airport wins Skytrax Award for eighth year in a row

Demand for air travel in the USA is recovering, and domestic flights in particular are already in high demand again. There are also initial indications that the entry restrictions for vaccinated travelers from Europe could soon be eased. For this reason, Lufthansa is launching its #TogetherAgain marketing campaign in the U.S. today. "In recent months, many things have been far away from us: favorite places as well as favorite people. Lufthansa is addressing the fact that we can finally be close to both again with this campaign, which focuses on reunion and togetherness," says Carsten Hoffmann, Head of Lufthansa Brand Experience. "Through an integrated use of our own channels and targeted online measures, we will still achieve a large reach among vacation and business travelers, even with a greatly reduced budget."