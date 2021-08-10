Cancel
Radisson Hotel Group announces its 16th hotel in South Africa with the signing of Radisson Hotel Middelburg

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the signing of Radisson Hotel Middelburg as part of the Group’s ambitious expansion plan in South Africa. Set to open at the end of 2023, the hotel boosts the Group’s South African portfolio to 16 hotels in operation and under development. It also places the Group firmly on track to reach its ambition of 150 hotels in operation and under development across Africa within the next five years.

www.traveldailynews.com

