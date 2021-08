No one wants it, but every passenger entering the UK must take at least one PCR test after arrival. With the main school summer holidays under way, there is even more cash up for grabs by testing companies – for a purchase the traveller simply can’t avoid.Now the health secretary, Sajid Javid, has asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate if there is profiteering among the firms offering tests.Mr Javid tweeted: “People should be able to go on holiday, whether it's to see family or just to relax, without fearing excessive fees for PCR tests.“That’s why I’ve...