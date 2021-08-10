Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

By ORDER REPRINT
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s considered a local landmark and now this canyon oasis has hit the real estate market in Southern California for $1.2 million. The home, bridge and a separate studio sit on two acres of land in the Santa Monica mountains, is close to shopping and dining along with hiking trails. But the real draw of the home is the boxcar itself.

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Tiny Home#Hiking Trails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Indiana StateNWI.com

Newly listed homes for sale in the Northwest Indiana area

SLATED FOR COMPLETION LATE DECEMBER. The FIRETHORN features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free! Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES. Slated for completion NOVEMBER. The AZALEA, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, has an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, Large walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free! Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES.
Decatur, GAMidland Daily News

Georgia Midcentury Modern With Palm Springs Vibes Is Listed for $1.6M

In a leafy, hilly neighborhood of Decatur, GA, a little slice of 1950s Palm Springs awaits. A midcentury modern gem inspired by the Southern California desert town has surfaced in this unlikely locale. Meticulously restored by the current owners, the home has been filled with a curated array of furniture and artwork. It's on the market for $1.6 million—and offered completely furnished.
Boston, MAWCVB

Boston's infamous 'skinny house' listed for $1.2 million

BOSTON — A small house with a big history is on the market in Boston's North End. The so-called skinny house at 44 Hull St. is listed with an asking price of $1.2 million, according to Zillow. It was built in 1890. Two brothers inherited the land during the Civil...
Topanga, CArealtor.com

All Aboard! Topanga Boxcar House Chugs Onto the Market for $1.2M

All aboard! A charming home in Topanga, CA, with a boxcar on the property is now on the market for $1.2 million. Known as the Topanga Boxcar house, the local landmark was created when, as the lore has it, its former owner Bruce Sunkees—aka Boxcar Bruce—had the antique railcar installed as an unorthodox bridge over the creek next to his home sometime in the 1970s.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Southern California

Escape To This Villa Set On A Bluff That Overlooks The Pacific Ocean In Southern California

If you are thinking of treating your family to a luxurious vacation, we have got the best suggestion for you! Marriott’s Newport Coast Villas is a marvelous SoCal resort that comprises two-bedroom villas with convenient amenities and exceptional resort activities that work together to create unforgettable experiences for you and your family. Here is everything […] The post Escape To This Villa Set On A Bluff That Overlooks The Pacific Ocean In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Boston’s Narrowest Home Hits the Market for $1.2 Million

Boston’s skinniest house—just over 10-feet wide—was listed this week for $1.2 million. The Skinny House, or the Spite House, is a landmark in the city’s North End neighborhood, according to the listing with Carmela Laurella of CL Properties, who shares the listing with Travis Sachs and Andrew Veneziano of the same agency.
Tysons, VAtysonsreporter.com

Newly listed homes in the Tysons area

The real estate market remains busy with new homes hitting the market each day. This past week, 32 new homes were listed across Tysons, McLean and Vienna, according to Homesnap. These included:. 5 BD/5.5+ BA single-family home. Listed: $3,250,000. 5 BD/5.5 BA single-family home. Listed: $2,349,980. 4 BD/3 BA single-family...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Newly-Listed Homes Are Rising With Smaller Units Leading The Way

Newly listed homes have grown for two months in a row with smaller units leading the way, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Housing Report. More new sellers entered the market in July (+6.5% year-over-year), more than June’s 5.5% increase year-over-year, said the trade group, noting newly listed homes typically decline from June to July, but this year they held steady at -0.6% over June.
Real EstateSan Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Masterpiece’ Victorian that survived historic hurricane lists in Texas. Take a look

A gorgeous Victorian estate that was built in 1877 and restored has hit the real estate market in the coastal city of Galveston, Texas for $724,880. According to the listing, the 3,210-square-foot home, named the Isadore Lovenberg House, was designed by architect Nicholas Clayton who was known for his work on Victorian houses — especially in the Galveston area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy