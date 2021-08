Megarachnoid is the first major boss that you will have trouble with in The Ascent. No jokes here, this giant mechanoid spider is a real tough nut to crack, especially if you get into the fight without being prepared as you should. It has flamethrowers, machine-guns, rockets and of course, spiderling minions. On top of all that, the fight itself takes place in a quite remote area, which makes it hard to go back to the main city and prepare accordingly if needed. For all that, this is one boss fight you will remember in The Ascent, so let’s see how you can deal with it, the easy way.