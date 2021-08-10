Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth, NJ

Spotted Lanternflies

Posted by 
Elizabeth, New Jersey
Elizabeth, New Jersey
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXNmK_0bNMviGq00

The Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops is now being seen in our area. If you see this bug, please kill it and report it to the website below.

Comments / 0

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Elizabeth, New Jersey

8
Followers
14
Post
65
Views
ABOUT

Elizabeth is a city and the county seat of Union County, New Jersey. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a total population of 124,969, retaining its ranking as New Jersey's fourth most populous city, after neighboring Newark, Jersey City and Paterson. The population increased by 4,401 (3.7%) from the 120,568 counted in the 2000 Census, which had in turn increased by 10,566 (+9.6%) from the 110,002 counted in the 1990 Census. For 2019, the Census Bureau's Population Estimates Program calculated a population of 129,216, an increase of 3.1% from the 2010 enumeration, ranking the city the 216th-most-populous in the country.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Lifestyle
Elizabeth, NJ
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Spotted Lanternfly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy