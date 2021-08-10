Spotted Lanternflies

ABOUT

Elizabeth is a city and the county seat of Union County, New Jersey. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a total population of 124,969, retaining its ranking as New Jersey's fourth most populous city, after neighboring Newark, Jersey City and Paterson. The population increased by 4,401 (3.7%) from the 120,568 counted in the 2000 Census, which had in turn increased by 10,566 (+9.6%) from the 110,002 counted in the 1990 Census. For 2019, the Census Bureau's Population Estimates Program calculated a population of 129,216, an increase of 3.1% from the 2010 enumeration, ranking the city the 216th-most-populous in the country.