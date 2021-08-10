Can smartphones cause health problems?

Some of us try to slow down their life in order to take better care of their health and enjoy life more. In the last two decades, society moved from being totally offline to being online for a big part of the day. The new trend is to free oneself from the ubiquitous technology (or to at least to reduce time spent using it). There are groups of people who are concerned that phones can cause health problems. Could turning off our smartphones actually affect our health and mood?