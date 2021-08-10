Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Can smartphones cause health problems?

TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of us try to slow down their life in order to take better care of their health and enjoy life more. In the last two decades, society moved from being totally offline to being online for a big part of the day. The new trend is to free oneself from the ubiquitous technology (or to at least to reduce time spent using it). There are groups of people who are concerned that phones can cause health problems. Could turning off our smartphones actually affect our health and mood?

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Smartphones#Sleep Problems#Mudita Pure#Harvard Health Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
HealthL.A. Weekly

Can CBD Improve Your Brain Health?

This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here. The CBD industry continues to grow for the past few years since more and more people are turning towards CBD as a natural way to treat their health problems. According to recent studies, this non-psychoactive cannabinoid can help in managing a wide range of health problems, including neurological disorders.
The Verge

A recall of Philips respiratory devices has left users stranded

Ingrid Tischer needs a machine to sleep. For nearly 30 years, she’s been using BiPAP devices, which push pressurized air into her lungs so she gets enough oxygen through the night. In June, a friend texted to tell her that Philips Respironics, one of the world’s biggest producers of respiratory devices, had recalled many of its ventilators, CPAPs, and BiPAPs. Her machine was on the list.
Mental HealthHouston Chronicle

Prednisone can cause sleeplessness

Q: My son was given prednisone at a walk-in clinic for a sinus infection. After only one dose, he had a horrible reaction — racing heartbeat, anxiety and sleeplessness. After an entire week, he still struggles to get even four hours of sleep. The other symptoms are dissipating, but the insomnia is still a problem. The worst thing is that the doctor didn’t bother to tell him about such side effects.
Family RelationshipsGrand Forks Herald

Watching parents withdraw due to health problems is worrying

It’s true that he does a lot for Mom and he also has health concerns, so it’s possible that what they are doing is valid, but we kids aren’t sure. All three of us are very social so maybe we’re projecting, but we think that now that they can get out more, they should. Could this be depression? — BT.
HealthMedCity News

Widespread use of health IT can cause burnout but also help curb it

For clinicians, advances in technology can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, state-of-the-art IT tools make it easier for clinicians to reach patients and understand broader care patterns; while on the other, it has caused the lines between professional and personal to blur, resulting in high rates of burnout.
Healthgritdaily.com

Health and Wellness

Startups Are Ready to Disrupt the Kidney Dialysis Market. The kidney failure crisis in the United States is an under-discussed tragedy. In 2018, 786,000 Americans were living with ESRD (end-stage renal disease). While the healthcare industry chooses to focus on the needs of active, middle-aged dialysis patients, the truth is that 80% of ESRD patients are 65 or older. Many are nursing home residents, […]
Mental HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19 and mental health: The impact

A systematic review of research into the mental health issues that frontline healthcare workers and others experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic finds that the burden of mental health symptoms is high. The report includes the effects of the pandemic on healthcare workers, children and adolescents, and COVID-19 patients with other...
Mental Healthuci.edu

Study to examine COVID stress-related health issues

A nursing and psychological science team of investigators have received a grant to continue a prospective longitudinal study of the mental and physical health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study team has surveyed a large probability-based, representative sample of over 6500 Americans twice and is poised to conduct another survey in the coming weeks.
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Health scams a growing problem in the age of misinformation

In the opening of his book, The New Alchemists, author and UBC professor Bernie Garrett compares the rise of deceptive heath care practices and misinformation to the cons perpetrated by Renaissance alchemists, who swindled desperate people with promises of immortality and claims they could turn metal into gold. “Everybody wants...
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Discussion About Mental Health Problems

Strong mental health is not just the absence of mental health issues. Having mentally or emotionally fit is more than simply being free from anxiety, depression, or other mental problems. No one can prepare for life’s ups and downs, but we can take refuge in the belief that we can rise up to the occasion and weather whatever storms life throws at us. Strong mental health is the byproduct of having these qualities.
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Researchers Say Certain Video Games Help Mental Health In Adults

Neuroscientists from the University of Utah have recently found that certain video games can improve the mental health of some older adults. The video games were designed to treat the cognitive control center of the brain, which tends to malfunction in depressed patients. In three clinical trials, the researchers found the games reduced isolation and depression in patients aged 60-85. The researchers are hoping to prove the findings on a larger scale with a $7.5 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health.
South Bend, INWNDU

Medical Moment: Pandemic causing eye problems for kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearsightedness is on the rise in kids. Many experts say more time in front of screens and less time outdoors is to blame for this trend. And as Martie Salt explains, the pandemic may have added to the already growing problem. The World Health Organization...
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy