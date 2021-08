We polled our staffers to see which places across the North Fork get them the most fired up to take out their cell phone and post to Instagram. A walk along Greenport’s harbor inevitably ends at Preston’s, landing you like a time machine back to 1880, when this spot was the center of the village’s busy working waterfront. It’s still plenty busy, but mostly with shoppers at the Preston’s Chandlery gift shop (its sunny windows full of model sailboats) and diners at the iconic red dockside building that houses Fortino’s Tavern (tables are not so much waterfront as watertop). This is a fun spot when it’s warm, but I especially love to capture the nautical scene in winter, when the Preston’s Marine Supply store is blanketed in snow, the restaurant is boarded up and the docks are peaceful and silent in front of a late-afternoon sunset. — Sara Austin.