Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle Review – A Thrilling Showdown

By Stephanie Sung
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadowverse was initially a digital card game that was released on many platforms back in 2016, with its anime debut in 2020. Developed by Cygames and liked by many players when it first came out, Shadowverse utilizes beautiful anime artwork to illustrate its cards, with the gameplay not unlike the popular Hearthstone. In this newly released RPG, Shadowverse: Champions Battle takes the first released game and combines it with the anime, introducing a storyline to take us through the events of becoming the greatest Shadowverse player. By giving us a solid (albeit cheesy) plot and a handful of sidequest battles, Shadowverse is a sensational digital card game that is deserving of recognition with this new release.

