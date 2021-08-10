Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle Review – A Thrilling Showdown

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Diablo and his party escape the dungeon to protect Fanis and her forces from Varakness’ army. And so concludes this arc of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord. It won’t be the last we cover, since there’s still four more episodes to go over another arc, but while we wait for that, let’s discuss how this arc ended and how it ended up as a whole. I’m pretty sure I’ve made it clear in covering similar Isekai or fantasy wish fulfillment anime that I’m really not fond of the overpowered self-insert power fantasy main character archetype, since it completely removes the stakes and means that the character involved doesn’t need to grow or change or learn anything to get their way in the story. While Diablo in this series is plenty overpowered, he at least had personal qualities about him that kept him on his toes, made his interactions with others feel more relatable, and offset his powers by giving him more chances to be vulnerable. I’m not gonna say that those are necessarily missing here, but it does feel like they’ve been significantly dampened to make way for more moments where his l33t gamer skills are on display while cultivating even more girlfriends.