A Leading Litigator Turned In-House IP Counsel (Part I)

It should be no surprise to regular readers of this column that I have long been fascinated by China’s IP superpower, Huawei. From my 2019 column where I asked whether the company would become known as an IP “power or pariah” to my 2021 column taking a look at Huawei’s action-packed patent litigation docket as both a plaintiff and defendant, my appreciation of the unique but challenging position the Huawei occupies in the global IP ecosystem has only grown over time. But I have also been thinking about the possibility of a Chinese IP superpower arising for some time, even going back to 2017, where I wrote about the opportunity for a major Chinese patent holder to exploit the weaknesses in foreign IP systems to its advantage. Now, I would submit that Huawei has provided the bellwether IP victory cementing its IP superpower status, having successfully driven Verizon to a midtrial settlement in the closely watched pair of high-value patent cases filed by Huawei against the U.S.-based telecommunications giant.