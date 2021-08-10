Visit Maldives launches art competition titled “Thasveeru: Maldives Through Art”
Visit Maldives launches an international art competition titled, “Thasveeru: Maldives Through Art” for the first time on 15th July 2021. The main aim of the competition is to promote the natural beauty of the Maldives by showcasing local and international talent through art. It also hopes to inspire not only the international art community, but discerning travelers across the world to discover the unique beauty of the destination.www.traveldailynews.com
