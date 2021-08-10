Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Visit Maldives launches art competition titled “Thasveeru: Maldives Through Art”

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Maldives launches an international art competition titled, “Thasveeru: Maldives Through Art” for the first time on 15th July 2021. The main aim of the competition is to promote the natural beauty of the Maldives by showcasing local and international talent through art. It also hopes to inspire not only the international art community, but discerning travelers across the world to discover the unique beauty of the destination.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Market#The Maldives#Mac#Mvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Birmingham Star

Indian tourists can now experience the best of Maldives

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/Mediawire): Right since July 15, 2021, when Maldives opened its international borders for Indian tourists, there has been a robust rise in vacation plans by Indians. All inbound tourists including those who have completed the prescribed dose(s) of Covid-19 vaccines and recovered from Covid-19 should...
wineindustryadvisor.com

Enrich Your Wine Knowledge with a WSET Certification at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Maldives, August 2, 2021 – Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has introduced the country’s first certified wine education program. Awarded by globally recognized WSET – the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, this new guest experience will allow oenophiles to expand their wine knowledge during their vacation at Anantara’s island sanctuary, the only Approved Program Provider in the Maldives and the first resort in Asia certified to provide this experience. An ideal gift, the WSET program a wonderful way for honeymooners to connect over a new discovery or for couples to bond over a shared interest.
WorldPosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Best Time to Visit the Maldives

These are the best times to visit the Maldives for great weather, fun activities, and more. If you truly want to know how the "other half" lives, the Maldives is an excellent destination for your next trip. A tropical paradise that's a little more far-flung than Hawaii, the Maldives offers...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Soneva Jani Unveils New 'Spa Unlimited' Offering In the Maldives

Soneva Jani, the award-winning luxury resort in the Maldives' Noonu Atoll, has unveiled a brand-new Spa Unlimited offer for guests staying in one of its original "Chapter One" overwater or island villas. Priced at US$500 per day, the new Spa Unlimited offer includes limitless massage therapies from around the globe,...
eturbonews.com

Maldives is now the 128th country in the World Tourism Network

The Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation (MITDC) is a 100% Maldivian Government SOE mandated to support and foster the development and growth of the mid-market segment of the Tourism Industry. The Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation as authorized by its managing director Mohamed Raaidh joined the World Tourism Network (WTN)...
designboom.com

SNOW ART PAVILION: Ideas World Architecture Competition

An Art Pavilion will be conceptualized as a cultural and artistic space in the middle of the snowy landscape of the Swiss Alps, next to the Julien Pass mountain pass at 2,300m above sea level. It will function as an obligatory stop for the rest and contemplation of the visitors...
wearegreenbay.com

Botanicals Exhibit showcases the beauty of plants through art

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Art Garage is welcoming in a new exhibit, Botanicals. The new exhibition will showcase artwork from 50 local artists. Botanicals highlights plant life through art. Artists using a variety of mixed medias to create art pieces that not only reflect nature, but also their personal experiences. Some of the artists using their work to convey messages and give hope to visitors.
Shropshire Star

Wellington Community Art Gallery launches inaugural exhibition

Watercolours paintings, sketches and handicrafts by more than a dozen artists are on show at a new gallery which has been launched as part of efforts to revive a town centre. The creative talents of 15 residents are currently on display at the new Wellington Community Art Gallery which has been set up by good friends Heather Reid and Mary Herber-Davies.
Visual Artbozemanmagazine.com

Film Producer Charlie Burt launches Art Website

Independent film producer and British American Charlie Burt has launched an art focused website to feature his photographic work. The website, Charlie Burt Visuals, contains a library of Burt’s photography for the viewing interest of the public. In the past, Burt sold his art to private collectors and in galleries. However, as his film career demanded more time, Burt took a step back from the art market to focus on his production company, Egerton Crescent Productions, which quickly grew to an award winning enterprise.
batleynews.co.uk

Princess Beatrice to return as judge for summer art competition

Princess Beatrice, royal patron of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, will once again help to choose the winners of the charity's annual contest, and has offered her encouragement to those taking part. She said: "I’m really looking forward to judging the Forget Me Not Summer Art Competition this year. "It...
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

SEAS THE DAY - Fairmont Maldives Launches NEW Water-Based Adventures

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, a secluded island hideaway in the archipelago’s Shaviyani atoll, has launched a new collection of unforgettable ocean adventures, offering intrepid guests the chance to explore its vibrant nine-kilometer reef and beyond from both above and below the waves. Home to a colorful circus of tropical...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
Washington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....
Visual Artdailyutahchronicle.com

‘Art of Cacao’ Event Held through UMFA’s Series on Mexican Art

The history of chocolate in America signifies the importance of traditional, cultural and societal growth throughout communities, but how does chocolate have such an impact on people? How can art record the timeline of the use of chocolate?. The “Art of Cacao” exhibits, showcased by Artes de México en Utah,...
travelzoo.com

$2889 – Maldives All-Inclusive Vacation for 2, Save $4800

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. We checked the archives to be sure, and this is our first ever unlimited, all-inclusive offer to the Maldives that also comes with roundtrip domestic flights. That means that all your meals and drinks (even premium spirits), plus transfers from Malé Airport are covered for a whopping $4800 in savings on this 5-night private island escape.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Costa Rica By Land, an Initiative to Promote Responsible Tourism Recovery

Airbnb has launched an alliance with WWF Mesoamérica, the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants (CACORE) and the National Chef’s Association (ANCH) in order to boost the revival of international tourism and promote safe, responsible and sustainable travel through its Costa Rica by Land initiative, which includes two routes for road trips.
Posted by
Andrew Alvarez

Why you should visit the High Museum of Art

ATLANTA, GA- If you’re a big fan of art and looking for a great way to spend a couple of hours in Atlanta. Well, then you should visit the High Museum of Art. This beautiful museum is located near the Arts Center Marta Station, just across the street and up a glass elevator.
kyma.com

Natalie Morales visits immersive art museum in Tokyo

Natalie Morales visits teamLab Borderless, the immersive art museum in Tokyo with no boundaries, to learn how the unique art exhibits exist at the intersection of nature and technology. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Comments / 0

Community Policy