How Many Episodes Will Season 1 of Sonny Boy Anime Have?
EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. One of the Summer Season’s latecomers, Sonny Boy, an original by Studio Madhouse, is among the anime that will stick with you, for good reason. From the simply drawn, unique animation, to the mutable, terrifying setting, the survival anime recreates the isekai genre. So, how many episodes until it all makes sense (or not)?epicstream.com
Comments / 0