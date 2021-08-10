How Many Episodes Will Season 1 of Sonny Boy Anime Have?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Rick and Morty, Season 5, Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion."]. There's been a sad constant in this season of Rick and Morty, where most of the episodes have come out of the gate swinging with a cool premise, before quickly pivoting to telling tired stories that the show has already done, with jokes that feel out of lesser cartoon sitcoms. The latest culprit is an episode mostly about how weird anime is, which is being released in 2021 after an anime film became the second highest-grossing film of last year. It is particularly baffling when Rick and Morty has repeatedly delivered well-made anime crossovers in the past, including one just last night.