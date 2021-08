Is "The Mouse" looking to make more "Star Wars"-related news this weekend? First, it was confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett would arrive before the end of the year, Then, the company announced "Disney+ Day" for November 12 to showcase all of the programming coming in over the horizon (with Lucasfilm and "Star Wars" expected to have a pretty big spotlight on it). But could The Mandalorian fans be getting some "big news" coming on Sunday (or Saturday depending on time zones, which always confuses us)? Series star Pedro Pascal's stunt/body double Brendan Wayne took to Instagram earlier today to post an image of the character along with the caption, "Big news coming tomorrow." Hmmm… interesting. What makes it even more interesting? As you're about to see below, series director (as well as a director on Boba Fett) Bryce Dallas Howard liked the post: