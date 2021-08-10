COVID-19 case spike could jeopardize UK domestic travel recovery this summer, says GlobalData
According to a live GlobalData poll, domestic holidays are set to be the most popular in the coming 12 months, with 30%* of UK respondents opting for this type of trip, marginally lower than the 32% of global respondents preferring domestic travel. With restrictions continuously changing for international travel, domestic holidays seem a safer bet in the immediate term.www.traveldailynews.com
