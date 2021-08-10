COVID-19 case spike could jeopardize UK domestic travel recovery this summer, says GlobalData

The year 2021 certainly has the potential to be a landmark year in the fight against Covid. We finally received the vaccines. By getting vaccinated, we can now freely travel and rediscover the world, which has ultimately helped revive the tourism sector. Unfortunately, a surprisingly large percentage of people are reluctant and afraid to receive the shot, which means that some countries can’t achieve that much desired herd immunity. Meanwhile, the fourth wave of the outbreak is fast approaching, slowing down the momentum of travel bookings.