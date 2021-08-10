Cancel
COVID-19 case spike could jeopardize UK domestic travel recovery this summer, says GlobalData

By Tatiana Rokou
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a live GlobalData poll, domestic holidays are set to be the most popular in the coming 12 months, with 30%* of UK respondents opting for this type of trip, marginally lower than the 32% of global respondents preferring domestic travel. With restrictions continuously changing for international travel, domestic holidays seem a safer bet in the immediate term.

TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Mexico could feel the loss of US travelers as COVID-19 restrictions persist

Non-essential travel across the land border between the US and Mexico remains restricted 17 months on from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and this could have devastating impacts for Mexico’s tourism industry, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Tourism Source Market Insight – United...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

GlobalData Epidemiologist Report: Global Covid cases approach 200 million

Globally, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached over 199,040,000 with over 4,239,000 deaths and over 142,848,000 recoveries reported. The US has reported the highest number of new daily confirmed cases globally (75,800), as infections continue to soar across the country, especially in the states of Florida and Texas.
Traveleturbonews.com

Australia’s Lockdowns Deal a Blow to Domestic Travel Recovery

Quick domestic recovery in Australia could be in jeopardy with the cases spiking, and border closures getting extended, despite strengthening the domestic demand in H1 2021. Lockdowns and state border closures set to weaken and slow down the domestic travel recovery. Qantas airline standing down its staff signals the prospect...
Travelinvesting.com

Gatwick Airport urges UK to ease travel rules as seeks reprieve from banks

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Britain's Gatwick Airport urged the government to make international travel easier after lockdown restrictions drove it to a first-half loss of 245 million pounds ($338 million) and forced it to ask its banks for a temporary reprieve. Strict COVID-19 rules during the six months to June 30 meant...
TravelTravel Weekly

Gatwick demands relaxation of Covid travel test rules

The government was urged by Gatwick today to simplify travel rules to improve passenger confidence in international travel. The UK is in danger of continuing to lag behind Europe and the US whose much simpler travel regulations are enabling passengers to travel more freely. Echoing a call from Manchester airport,...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

UK Domestic Tourism Price Increases Could See Travelers Flock to Outbound Operators in 2022

Some UK domestic holiday and accommodation providers have increased prices significantly throughout 2021 amid soaring ‘staycation’ demand and this could deter British tourists in 2022, says GlobalData. Craig Bradley, Associate Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Increasing prices risks resulting in a lost opportunity for many UK tourism companies...
Wired

What Airbnb’s Summer Boost Reveals About Covid-19 Recovery

Few tech companies were rocked harder by the pandemic than Airbnb. In the spring of 2020, a crush of trip cancellations caused the company’s revenue to drop by 67 percent. By May, it had laid off a quarter of its employees. “The travel we knew is over,” CEO Brian Chesky said grimly at the time, “and it's never coming back.”
Skin CareTravelDailyNews.com

UK staycations: Which locations are best for our skin?

When travelling abroad people are often aware of the damages UV rays can cause but sometimes this is forgotten when on a staycation! Without SPF protection, the sun can cause skin damage such as burns, premature aging and in worst cases, skin cancer. UK staycations are more popular than ever,...
TravelDailyNews.com

New SiteMinder study reveals the hidden impact of ‘revenge travel’ on French hotels

LONDON, UK – As aoûtiens enter the second week of their holidays, a new study from SiteMinder, provides insight into the extent that French citizens are now re-embracing travel after a period of disruption. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2021: France Edition, based on the survey responses of more than 900 holidaymakers, has found that over 3-in-4 locals hope to travel either the same amount (43%) or more (33%) than prior to Covid in the coming year.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

iWorld of Travel plans five new offices worldwide

NEW YORK - iWorld of Travel, the legacy travel company serving 80 countries, is opening two additional offices - in Israel and Croatia - for on-the-ground quality control over services, products and prices. The offices will operate under iWorld of Travel's affiliate Gelber's Way, with additional locations opening in Peru, Turkey and South Africa by the end of 2021.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Virgin Atlantic aims to be agents’ ‘airline of choice’ for the Caribbean

Virgin Atlantic says it wants to be travel agents’ “airline of choice” for the Caribbean as it ups capacity on leisure routes to the region. Virgin’s new route between Heathrow and the Bahamas went on sale on Wednesday (August 11) and sales vice-president Lee Haslett noted the 35 Upper Class seats at the front of the Boeing 787 as an opportunity for the trade.
Public HealthTravelDailyNews.com

SYNLAB and IATA partner to facilitate safe and easy travelling

MUNICH / GENEVA - SYNLAB to securely share certified COVID-19 test results with passengers directly through IATA Travel Pass, providing reliable digital proof on health status as international travel increases. Through SYNLAB’s international laboratory network travellers will have access to up to 450 testing labs and more than 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries, making travel even more hassle-free.
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

US Adds Israel To “Do Not Travel” List Amid Spike Of Covid-19 Cases

WASHINGTON — Israel was added to the “Do Not Travel” list by the US State Department on Aug. 10 amid a spike of Covid-19 cases in the country. US State Department issued a travel advisory informing Americans about the move. The advisory list, which is updated weekly, is primarily based...
TravelDailyNews.com

ANIXE - Travel Market Trends 2021.08 - Vacations in bloom

The year 2021 certainly has the potential to be a landmark year in the fight against Covid. We finally received the vaccines. By getting vaccinated, we can now freely travel and rediscover the world, which has ultimately helped revive the tourism sector. Unfortunately, a surprisingly large percentage of people are reluctant and afraid to receive the shot, which means that some countries can’t achieve that much desired herd immunity. Meanwhile, the fourth wave of the outbreak is fast approaching, slowing down the momentum of travel bookings.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Manchester Airport calls for traffic light overhaul

The traffic light system and travel restrictions mean the aviation sector in the UK is recovering at just half the rate of the rest of Europe. That is according to Karen Smart, managing director at Manchester Airport, who is calling for changes to the current set-up. The airport has published...
simpleflying.com

Copa Airlines Resumes Panama Stopover Campaign

As aviation continues to pick up in many countries, we see more pre-pandemic policies and services returning. The latest to come from Copa Airlines is a resumption of its Stopover in Panama campaign. From August 16th, travelers can once again book a free stopover in Panama City on most international routes with Copa Airlines.

