Polk County to host August 31 Property Tax Education Forum in Lakeland
LAKELAND — Polk County officials are hosting a Property Tax Education Forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 31 at the Coleman-Bush building in Lakeland. A release from the Polk County Office of the Tax Collector, stated the forum will focus on understanding how to reduce property tax burden, what happens when one cannot pay property taxes, how a tax deed sale works and understanding how deeds are impacted by an owner’s death.www.theledger.com
