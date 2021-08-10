Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-Boyfriend Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Reseda Banking Executive Michelle Avan

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4zM2_0bNMuiNT00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 52-year-old man charged with murdering a prominent banking executive in her Reseda home last week made his first court appearance Monday.

An undated photo of Michelle Avan. (LinkedIn)

Anthony Duwayne Turner of Westchester pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys to one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, 48-year-old Michelle Annette Avan.

Investigators believe that on Aug. 3, Turner entered Avan’s home, located in the 19300 block of Covello Street, fatally beat her, and then departed the home on Aug. 4, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office reports.

Avan’s body was found by her son on the morning of Aug. 5.

Turner was taken into custody on Aug. 6. There was no word on a motive in the crime or exactly how Avan was killed.

Avan was a senior vice president with Bank of America, working to recruit women and under-represented employees globally. She was profiled by Essence magazine in 2017.

An undated photo of Anthony Duwayne Turner. (LinkedIn)

“My mom was such a beautiful person, just so loving, if there was anything that you needed from her, she would be there,” her son Trevor Avan said at a news conference outside the courthouse.

“She didn’t even get a chance to see her granddaughter’s second birthday because she was taken from us,” he added.

Turner remains in custody on $2 million bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 2

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Westchester, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
Reseda, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Turner Broadcasting#Cbsla#Bank Of America#Essence#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Inglewood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Northern California Man Reported Missing In Inglewood Found

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A 38-year-old Northern California man with an undisclosed mental health disorder, who was last seen at a concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, has been located, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Miguel Jose Stanko, of Roseville, was found. Stanko had last been seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAPD Monitoring Protesting Factions At City Hall After Fight Breaks Out, 1 Person Stabbed

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was stabbed during dueling demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles Saturday over the issue of mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus. Police said a fight broke out in front of City Hall, where one group was protesting what organizers referred to as “medical tyranny” and another group held a counter-protest called “no safe space for fascists.” In a tweet, the police department said, “LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going.” LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021 (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Shoe Palace Shares Tribute To Employee Jayren Bradford Who Was Killed In A Shooting Outside Fairfax Store

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Shoe Palace shared a tribute Friday to Jayren Bradford, their employee who was shot and killed while trying to deescalate an altercation outside the store earlier this week. A statement posted to the company’s Twitter said, “Our Shoe Palace family is heartbroken over the senseless act of violence that took the life of Jaren Bradford.” pic.twitter.com/LTifm6d3Jq — ShoePalace.com (@ShoePalace) August 13, 2021 The company continued, “A loving son, brother, friends and team member Jayren was a light in any room he walked into.” “We ask at this time to respect his family and friends as they navigate through this traumatic event....
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Norman Martin Of Irvine Convicted Of Murder In Drunken 2017 Corvette Crash That Killed 2 Women

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old Irvine man has been convicted of second-degree murder for the deaths of two women in a 2017 drunk driving crash in Irvine. Norman Martin was convicted Wednesday in the deaths of Jamie Lopez and Nancy Ortiz, who were both just 26 years old when they died in the July 22, 2017 crash. Prosecutors say Ortiz and Lopez agreed to take an Uber with Martin, who diverted the ride to his home so he could pick up his Corvette and drive the two women to his friend’s home. With Ortiz and Lopez in his two-seat Corvette, Martin...
Perris, CAPosted by
CBS LA

19-Year-Old Man And Teenager Arrested For Alleged Takeover Robbery In Perris

PERRIS (CBSLA) – Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged holdup and robbery on the evening of Aug. 3 at a Perris convenience store, in the 2000 block of Perris Boulevard, near Citrus Avenue. Both 19-year-old Carlos Ignacio Acuna Rosales and a 17-year-old juvenile male, whose identity is not being released, were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, conspiracy and false imprisonment. The suspects, according to Riverside County sheriff Sgt. Dave Tinker, allegedly arrived to the store in a 2011 Nissan Versa. They then burst into the shop barking orders, while one of them brandished...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

16-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Shoe Palace Shooting In Fairfax District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The search for a suspect has come to an end following the deadly shooting of a shoe store employee in the Fairfax district. A 16-year-old boy was suspected of killing a Shoe Palace employee during a dispute involving a raffle in front of the store around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue. The teen was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday in the 8100 block of State Street in South Gate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police, there was a dispute at a shoe raffle in front of the store. The boy allegedly shot Shoe Palace employee Jayren Bradford during the dispute and fled northbound on Genesee Avenue in a silver Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate number BC10D32, police said. Colleagues of Bradford said the employee heard about the commotion and went to try to break up the fight when all of the sudden someone opened fire, shooting and killing him. The teen’s name was not released because he is a minor.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAPD Launches Increased Foot Patrols In Hollywood, Staffed With Reserve Officers

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department started a new foot patrol program Friday, adding 15 uniformed unpaid, reserve officers to the Hollywood beat. The new patrol officers are members of the department’s reserve police force, officers who receive the same training as their full-time counterparts, but are unpaid volunteers who have jobs outside of the police force. “Right now, we’re out here letting the citizens in the community and business owners know that we are here,” Officer Sammy Hsu said. Hsu works works in legal information technology for a law firm, but he puts a badge one day a week and...
Compton, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, 5 Others Charged With Election Fraud

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan and five others were charged Friday with election fraud, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced. (credit: Compton City Council) Galvan and former Compton City Council candidate Jace Dawson, both 34, were charged with working together to help Galvan retain his District 2 seat. Dawson also faces a charge of trying to bribe a registrar employee as she was counting ballots on election night. Four others were also charged in the case – 34-year-old Toni Morris, 48-year-old Kimberly Chaouch, 61-year-old Barry Reed, and 51-year-old Reginald Streeter all allegedly registered to vote at Dawson’s address in Compton, even though they didn’t live there. All four are charged with voting illegally in the election. Galvan had won a tight election over his challenger, Andre Spicer, 855 to 854. Galvan and Dawson are scheduled to be arraigned Friday. The four other defendants will be arraigned at a later date, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAPD Releases Dramatic Bodycam Footage Of Arleta Shooting That Left Armed Pursuit Suspect Dead

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday released bodycam footage of a shooting in June in the San Fernando Valley’s Arleta neighborhood which left an armed reckless driving suspect dead. June 28, 2021. (LAPD) The shooting of 26-year-old Christopher Garcia occurred on the morning of June 28 on an offramp of the 5 Freeway at Terra Bella Street. The incident began at Branford Street and Dorrington Avenue when officers attempted to stop a reckless driver, according to police. The driver failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit. A gun which was recovered from the suspect. (LAPD) The chase ended about 10 minutes later after the driver stopped and exited the vehicle after losing control of it in a dirt area of the offramp. An enhanced version of the video shows the suspect pointing what appears to be a weapon at officers. Officers opened fire on Garcia. He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where he died. A handgun was recovered at the scene. No officers were hurt. The investigation into the case is ongoing. Christopher Garcia. (LAPD)
Hesperia, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Help Needed To Find Hesperia Family Missing Since 2019

HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for help Friday to find a family they say has been missing since 2019. John Roberts and Julie Englehart, both 49 years old, and their 11-year-old daughter Brooke Roberts, were last heard from in 2019, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) The family moved from Hesperia to Ozark, Ala. – where John Roberts grew up — in 2017, but came back to Hesperia in 2019. Their last known residence was a Motel 6 on Cataba Road in Hesperia. On a phone call with a relative on Oct. 6, 2019, Englehart said she had found a job cleaning used trailers for an unknown business in the High Desert area, and that they were planning to move to another location near Spring Valley Lake. She told the relative she would call the following day, but never did. Authorities say the family has not been seen or heard from since then and their whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about the family or with information about their whereabouts can contact Detective Jason Schroeder at the Hesperia Sheriff’s station.
Ventura County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

State Attorney General Will Not Pursue Criminal Charges Against Edison Over 2018 Woolsey Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The state Attorney General’s Office has completed its investigation into the 2018 Woolsey Fire and will not pursue any criminal charges against Southern California Edison over its ignition, saying there is “insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.” The Woolsey Fire began Nov. 8, 2018, and burned 96,949 acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 individuals. The California Attorney General’s Office and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, in conjunction with the Ventura County Fire Department, conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of the wildfire....
La Habra, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Officer Mark Milward, Shot Outside La Habra Police Station, Released From Hospital

LA HABRA (CBSLA) – Officer Mark Milward, the La Habra police officer shot just outside the doors of the station last week, was released from the hospital Friday. The incident occurred last Friday, Aug. 6. It was later determined that the shooting, which left one suspect dead, was sparked by a road rage incident some 14 miles away near the junction of the 5 and 57 Freeways. The 911 dispatcher who fielded the road rage call told the female caller to drive to the police station. The suspected road rage driver followed the woman to the station and exited his vehicle. According to...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Seven Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lake Balboa

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Lake Balboa. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:48 a.m. to the 17400 block of West Roscoe Boulevard, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Robert Durst Testifies In His Own Defense As Trial Continues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst continued his testimony Thursday in his own defense. The 78-year-old is charged with killing his longtime friend Susan Berman at her Benedict Canyon home more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Durst killed Berman to keep her from talking to police about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathie. On Thursday afternoon, Durst said he gave Berman 25,000 in 1999. Durst has been behind bars since March of 2015. He was also previously tried and acquitted for another murder back in 2001. He is set to continue his testimony Monday morning.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested After Firing On Police In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at officers in Long Beach early Thursday morning. Aug. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Long Beach police, at 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of East 4th Street. When they got on scene and attempted to engage with the suspect, he opened fire on them. Long Beach police SWAT were called in and a standoff ensued. At some point the suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He was not immediately identified. No officers were hurt. The exact circumstances of the situation were still unclear. Police did not confirm if officers fired at the suspect. Several streets in the area of East 4th Street and Orange Avenue were shut down during the incident.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Driving Collision With Big Rig On 101 Freeway In Encino; Driver Arrested After Becoming Combative

ENCINO (CBSLA) — A woman was killed and five other people injured, including four children, in a wrong-way multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in Encino Thursday night. (credit: CBS) The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. near the San Diego (405) Freeway, after the driver of a white Lincoln Navigator crashed head-on into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was going northbound in a southbound lane near Haskell Avenue when it collided with a tractor-trailer. When officers got to the scene, the driver tried to walk away, officers said. Law enforcement approached the suspect, and he became...
Malibu, CAPosted by
CBS LA

20 Detained After Panga Boat Suspected Of Being Part Of Human Smuggling Operation Lands In Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) — At least 18 people believed to be part of a human smuggling operation have been detained Thursday near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A state park ranger first spotted a panga boat trying to come ashore at Pacific Coast Highway near Thornhill Broome Beach in Ventura County just before 8 a.m. 1/2 Just before 8am, a @CAStateParks ranger spotted a panga boat off the coast of PCH. All 20 people on board were apprehended with assistance from @VCAirUnit & @LASDHQ. Aid is being provided by VCSO & @VCFD at Fire Station 56 for passengers suffering dehydration...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

2 People In Custody, 1 Transported To Hospital After Shooting In Elysian Park Friday

ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting in Elysian Park Friday. According to LAPD, a call of a shooting victim in the 800 block of Academy Road came in at around 4:40 p.m. One person, whose identity has not been released, is being transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Police have two others in custody. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, though police are still investigating.
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS LA

Vigil Held For Glassell Park Rite Aid Worker Miguel Penaloza, Killed By Robber On Last Day Of Work

Glassell Park (CBSLA) – Family, friends, and colleagues of 36-year-old Miguel Penaloza, shot and killed last month by a shoplifter at a Glassell Park Rite Aid where he worked, are mourning. A vigil was held Wednesday evening by friends and family to remember Penaloza, who was killed on July 14 after he had previous safety concerns while on the job. Penaloza had given his two-week notice and was working his last shift at the store on the night of the incident. Police said the two suspects were captured on video. They walked into the Rite Aid on Eagle Rock Boulevard and allegedly grabbed...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Firefighters Respond To Fire On 40-Foot Boat In San Pedro

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Fire Department units are responding to an approximately 40-foot vessel on fire at a fuel dock near Signal Place and Sampson Way in San Pedro. The fire started around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to firefighters. By 6:51 p.m., firefighters extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 2

Community Policy