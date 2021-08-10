Cancel
Ravenna, OH

Ravenna native Patrick Lloyd is serving aboard the USS Charleston

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperations Specialist 1st Class Patrick Lloyd of Ravenna is serving aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston, operating in Guam. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

