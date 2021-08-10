See the Largest Gathering of Twins In the World Where Matching Outfits Are 'Recommended'
The event, in Twinsburg, Ohio, has been crowned the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World by the Guinness Book of World Records.www.newsweek.com
The event, in Twinsburg, Ohio, has been crowned the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World by the Guinness Book of World Records.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0