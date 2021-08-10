Another Round of Severe Storms Moves In Day After Tornadoes Hit Chicago Area
After severe weather brought several tornadoes to the Chicago area Monday, the threat for severe weather returned Tuesday afternoon with the threat of more tornadoes possible. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for DeKalb, LaSalle, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Grundy, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois until 10 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for LaSalle and southern DeKalb counties until 7:15 p.m. and western McHenry and northern DeKalb counties until 7:30 p.m.www.nbcchicago.com
