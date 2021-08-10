Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Another Round of Severe Storms Moves In Day After Tornadoes Hit Chicago Area

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter severe weather brought several tornadoes to the Chicago area Monday, the threat for severe weather returned Tuesday afternoon with the threat of more tornadoes possible. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for DeKalb, LaSalle, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Grundy, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois until 10 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for LaSalle and southern DeKalb counties until 7:15 p.m. and western McHenry and northern DeKalb counties until 7:30 p.m.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
County
Cook County, IL
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Chicago Area#Severe Weather#Stormy Weather#Extreme Weather#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Saturday

After an eventful weather week, the Chicago area is going to be treated to sunny and pleasant conditions for several days. According to forecast models, the heat and high humidity that dominated the forecast throughout the week will be banished from the picture on Saturday, with much lower humidity readings and pleasant temperatures throughout the region.
AccidentsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Boat Capsizes With 9 On Board in Lake Michigan: Officials

A boat capsized in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon with nine people on board, according to authorities. In the 1000 block of North Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 12:05 p.m. a boat capsized, forcing nine people into the water, police said. According to authorities, all nine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy