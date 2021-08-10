JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: Jolyne Actress Reveals How She Prepared to Play Jotaro's Daughter
Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure were elated when most of their dreams came true earlier this week, when the Stone Ocean streaming event gave them their first trailer for the upcoming season of the anime, while also taking the opportunity to further talk with the voice of the latest Joestar, Jolyne Cujoh, Ai Fairouz. Fairouz has worn her love o the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki on her sleeve, even attributing her career in voice acting to the idea that she would one day be able to voice the protagonist of Stone Ocean.comicbook.com
