JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: Jolyne Actress Reveals How She Prepared to Play Jotaro's Daughter

My Hero Academia's fourth season introduced one of the most important figures in the franchise's history, Eri, whose Quirk was being used in order to help the villain Overhaul and his mobsters within the Yakuza, and one fan has highlighted the pint-sized powerhouse via some flashy Cosplay. Eri's Quirk, for those who need a refresher, gives her the ability to "rewind" targets, which gives her the power to heal wounds, eliminate Quirks, or even restore powers for those heroes or villains that have lost it in the past and fans can expect big things from her in the future of the franchise.