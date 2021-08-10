LiAngelo Ball is a Summer League sensation. Could he make the Hornets?

As Jonathan stated in the first Vegas Hornets game recap, getting the win is not the ultimate goal in Summer League games; as long as players are showing flashes and developing within the system, you’ve won. To sum up the Hornets-Kings game, though, we only need one word; ugly. Charlotte turned the ball over an astounding 22 times in 40 minutes, and even though there were only a few Hornets who played “well,” they still only lost by 10 because the Kings turned it over 17 times themselves.