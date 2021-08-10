Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest is the latest music festival to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

By Chris Foran and Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2v3P_0bNMtCI800

If you want to go to Summerfest 2021, you're going to have to add a COVID vaccination to your list of what to bring to the festival.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc., which operates the Wisconsin music festival, one of the largest in the United States, announced Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend Summerfest, which runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18.

The requirement also covers the Wednesday standalone "preview" concerts before those dates at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as a Milwaukee World Festival-produced concert with Little Big Town and the BoDeans Aug. 13.

Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine to go to a concert this year? It depends

Live Nation concerts to require vaccination or proof of negative coronavirus test – sort of

Summerfest's move comes as more music venues and performers push for more safety measures as COVID-19 cases surge again around the country.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest.” Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., said in a statement.

“Milwaukee World Festival has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in the same statement. “We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festivalgoers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly.”

What Summerfest is requiring

According to Milwaukee World Festival's statement, Summerfest attendees will be asked at the entry gate to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card or a negative test will be accepted. Documentation may also be digital, such as a screenshot or photo on a phone.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending the festival.

Lollapalooza a 'recipe for disaster,' experts warn . Should more music festivals be canceled amid COVID-19?

Masks will also be required for all children 12 and younger, according to a Summerfest spokeswoman. Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, children younger than 12 will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Summerfest is not requiring masks for visitors over the age of 12, although in its statement the festival urged, per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, that attendees wear masks in indoor spaces on the Summerfest grounds. The CDC also recommends masks for unvaccinated people when they're at large gatherings.

Due to the fluidity of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerfest's safety protocols and procedures could change, the spokeswoman said. The festival plans to keep fans updated on its website.

Summerfest also said it would have information on refunds for general-admission and concert tickets on its website "in the days to come."

More concerts, venues adding COVID-19 protocols

Summerfest 2021 had been set for its usual June-July dates but was postponed until September in the hopes of getting out from under the COVID-19 pandemic. It returns next month after being canceled in 2020, the first cancellation in the festival’s 53-year history.

The pandemic also forced music venues in Milwaukee and much of the country to abruptly close their doors in March 2020. Only this summer have they begun to host shows again, prompted by growing vaccination rates and a decline in COVID-19 cases this spring.

But as cases have surged across the country in recent days with the rise of the more-contagious delta variant, music venues, and some performers, have been pushing for more safety protocols such as requiring masks or proof of vaccination.

But not everyone is on board with those policies just yet. In fact, Milwaukee World Festival is hosting multiple shows at the amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion outside of Summerfest that have yet to announce a vaccine or negative test requirement.

Those include: Chris Tomlin (Aug. 15 at the pavilion); Maroon 5 (Aug. 19 at the amphitheater); Doobie Brothers (Aug. 24, pavilion); Hall & Oates (Aug. 28, amphitheater); KISS (Sept. 5, amphitheater); Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles (Sept. 24, pavilion); Slipknot (Sept. 29, amphitheater); Alice Cooper (Oct. 1, pavilion) and Primus (Oct. 8, pavilion).

Ticket holders will be notified of any new protocols for those shows, and any new information will be posted on the amphitheater and pavilion websites.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12 .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Summerfest is the latest music festival to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Tomlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Summerfest#Covid 19#Music Venues#Covid#Little Big Town#Live Nation#Cdc#Bmo Harris Pavilion#Doobie Brothers#Hall Oates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
103.3 WJOD

AEG Presents to Require Proof of Vaccination for Concertgoers + Staff

The music industry continues to take measures to try to ensure the safety of concertgoers as COVID cases start to rise again. The latest to take action and share their plan is AEG Presents, the nation's second-largest live events promoter. In a statement released to the public via their website, the company revealed that both fans and staff will need proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter venues for their shows.
Public Healthconchovalleyhomepage.com

Major concert producers OK vaccine, testing requirements at their shows

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Even if you already bought a ticket to see your favorite artist perform live, you may be out of luck if you aren’t vaccinated or can’t prove you recently tested negative for COVID-19. Live Nation and IMGoing have announced they will allow performers to make those requirements for attendees if they so choose moving forward. The show hosts made the announcement as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise due to the delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated.
Public HealthStereogum

AEG Presents To Require Full COVID Vaccination At Concerts & Festivals Starting In October

As the delta variant threatens the live music industry’s planned return to normalcy, artists and promoters have been instituting various policies intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at concerts and festivals. Many have adopted something similar to Jason Isbell’s policy requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the previous 48 to 72 hours. But the gargantuan promoter AEG Presents just took it a step further: Starting Oct. 1, the company’s events will require full vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Refund procedures for Summerfest, concerts, parking

MILWAUKEE - People who previously purchased tickets to Summerfest, in addition to tickets previously purchased for concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, and Level Up Viewing Deck can now obtain a refund, due to a change in the festival entry requirements, a release said late Friday afternoon, August 13.
Public HealthColumbus Alive

PromoWest venues to require proof of vaccination

Within the live music industry, momentum has steadily been building to require concertgoers to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend an event. The push has developed in response to the current nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, which is being driven by the highly transmittable delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Z94

Chicago Health Official – No Evidence Lollapalooza 2021 Was ‘Super-Spreader’ Event

Lollapalooza was one of the first major live music events of the year, with an estimated 385,000 packing Chicago's Grant Park. Despite employing specific COVID protocols, many wondered if Lollapalooza would turn into a super-spreader event. At a Thursday (Aug. 12) press conference (as reported by Billboard), Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady offered insight on the post festival COVID stats.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Tandem Owner Giving Away Restaurant For Free

When the future of many Milwaukee restaurants seemed uncertain, The Tandem didn’t just stop — it pivoted to a format that allowed Chef Owner Caitlin Cullen to give away 115,000 meals to people in need. Now, she’s announced that she’ll be giving away her restaurant — for free — as well, citing that her mental and physical health would not do well if she were to continue. Journal Sentinel’s Carol Deptolla reports:
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Family Relationshipshealthywomen.org

Born Too Soon

As if finding out she was expecting in the midst of a global pandemic weren't news enough, Merrick Smith said her surprise turned to shock last year when she later learned that she was carrying twins, due on Christmas Day. Her pregnancy started off pretty normal, and working from home,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy