-Many of today's students are tuning in to the possibilities of a career in financial planning. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for personal financial advisors is expected to grow at a rate of 4% through 2029, in part because of the increasing numbers of baby boomers who are retiring and are more likely to seek planning advice from personal financial advisors. Additionally, the replacement of traditional pension plans with individual retirement accounts is expected to continue, meaning individuals must save and invest for their own retirement, further increasing the demand for personal financial advisors.