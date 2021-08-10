Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Leading Indicators Index increases, suggests employment growth

By BUSINESS RECORD STAFF
Des Moines Business Record
 5 days ago

The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 108.9 in June 2021 from 108.5 in May. June is the 11th month in the last 12 months that the index has increased. At this time last year the index had fallen to its lowest point at 103.2 before a sharp rebound to the current high.

