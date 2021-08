Samsung has announced the date for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will announce its new range of flagship phones – including its upcoming foldables.The event will take place on 11 August, to “unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations”, Samsung says.“Now more than ever there is a need for flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives so we can maximize and enjoy every moment.”Both Samsung’s upcoming foldables phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have already leaked.Notorious leaker Evan Blass revealed the new foldable phones, as...