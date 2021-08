There are some athletes whose presence dominates the pool. There are hundreds of officials, media and noisy teammates at the Aquatics Centre as well as seven rivals, but when Adam Peaty arrives with a towel around his neck, the swimming pool belongs to him. When Katie Ledecky turns up to swim any long-distance freestyle race, there is an unspoken appreciation that this is her stage.For a few compelling minutes at the beginning of Saturday morning’s session in Tokyo, the Olympic pool belonged to Caeleb Dressel. It doesn’t matter if it’s butterfly or freestyle: the problem with racing the 24-year-old alpha...