One year later, Iowa communities still recovering from derecho
Derecho damage in Marshall County as seen on Aug. 11, 2020. Business Record file photo by Emily Blobaum. The catastrophic derecho that flattened much of Iowa happened one year ago today. Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown were among the hardest hit of Iowa’s large to midsized communities, with wind speeds reaching more than 100 mph and a gust reaching 140 mph in Cedar Rapids. Farmers’ crops were severely affected by the storm, as acres upon acres of corn fell flat in the winds.businessrecord.com
