August 13, 2021 (Nashville, TN) – Pop singer-songwriter Gerle releases stripped version of hit single “Crush Gone Wrong.”. “Crush Gone Wrong” is no exception to Gerle’s impressive pop music repertoire. Coming in strong from the beginning and maintaining a consistent vibe throughout the duration of the song, this track shows off her strengths as a vocalist. She does well to switch between her falsetto and chest voice in various points of the song to show her vocal range and to emphasize her ability to remain stable throughout these transitions. She also does a fantastic job pairing harmonies and ad-libs to enhance the quality of the overall track. Production-wise, the beat does a great job of keeping the song moving and provides a solid foundation for the catchy melody and punchy synths that bring a little 80’s pop flare to the table.