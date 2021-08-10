Queens’ Cambria Heights could gain two Tudor-filled historic districts

Street view of proposed Cambria Heights 222nd Street Historic District; Map data © 2021 Google. The Landmarks Preservation Commission on Tuesday voted to calendar two historic districts in the Queens neighborhood of Cambria Heights. The proposed 222nd Street Historic District and the 227th Street Historic District contain a total of 96 intact Tudor Revival rowhouses that incorporate the whimsical Storybook style. One of several prosperous Black communities in southeastern Queens, Cambria Heights is home to many single-family homes, but the two blocks considered for landmark status stand out for their architectural integrity and cohesiveness, according to the commission.