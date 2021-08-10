Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Queens’ Cambria Heights could gain two Tudor-filled historic districts

By Devin Gannon
6sqft
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet view of proposed Cambria Heights 222nd Street Historic District; Map data © 2021 Google. The Landmarks Preservation Commission on Tuesday voted to calendar two historic districts in the Queens neighborhood of Cambria Heights. The proposed 222nd Street Historic District and the 227th Street Historic District contain a total of 96 intact Tudor Revival rowhouses that incorporate the whimsical Storybook style. One of several prosperous Black communities in southeastern Queens, Cambria Heights is home to many single-family homes, but the two blocks considered for landmark status stand out for their architectural integrity and cohesiveness, according to the commission.

www.6sqft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Cambria Heights, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic District#Roofs#Haiti#New Yorkers#Caribbean#Selected Homes Inc#Lpc#Director Of Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy