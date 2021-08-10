Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA compelling card battler with enough content to fill out more than a few decks. I was about 15 hours into Shadowverse: Champion's Battle before I learned that it was based on both a mobile game and a recent anime. Developed by Cygames, who partnered with Nintendo in 2018 on another mobile title Dragalia Lost, Champion’s Battle provides a surprisingly robust and charming experience on Switch. Having really only dabbled in Hearthstone as far as collectable card games (CCGs) go, I still found Shadowverse quite familiar, and there’s enough tutorializing to bring new players into the fold and teach others about strategies specific to the Cygames’ product. While the story itself only adds so much to the overall enjoyment, the gradual ramp up of difficulty, different types of decks and cards to build and collect, and special modes combine to form a hand that doesn't feel overplayed.

www.nintendoworldreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Card Games#Mobile#Hearthstone#Tensei Academy#Homebase#Dragoncraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

[Review] Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

While Shadowverse may not have the same name recognition of other card titles, since its release in 2016 it’s held a strong presence on both PC and mobile with Hearthstone-esque style of gameplay as an array of beautiful cards are pitted against two players on a field representing themed decks. What set the IP apart from other games of this style is its evolution mechanic, which grant bonuses at any time the player feels they want to initiate the function to turn cards into buffed up versions of themselves. In addition to having a story coincide with the cards in a dark fantasy matter, Shadowverse felt whole, engaging, and consistently fresh with its frequent updates that’s kept the game and community alive and well for so long. Since then, the IP has continued to grow and taken a new visual direction with the anime in 2020, and furthermore a year later leading up to today now releasing a brand-new RPG on Switch that uses the art direction, world, and cast of the show to carry the helm of this great new outing. Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle is a brand new adventure that blends fantastically the depth of a RPG with its signature collectible card game gameplay to give what may possibly be the best card-game based game in years.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Trigger Witch (Switch) Review

Shoot your way through this grand adventure. With as many games as are out there now, it sometimes seems like every idea has been done before. So many seem like iterations on the same formula. Sometimes however, a game comes along that fuses two of those ideas and creates something that feels new and really fresh. Trigger Witch takes the frequently used formula of a twin-stick shooter and turns it on its head by applying that gameplay to a big, sweeping adventure game. You play as a witch who’s part of an order that specializes in firearms and goes on a quest to save the world, reminiscent of a classic Zelda game. The journey takes place across a massive world with a number of dungeon-like areas full of enemies to kill and keys to find.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

I have to say I’m impressed with the juggernaut that is Japanese developer Cygames. Sure, their bread and butter is making mobile games infested with gacha mechanics. But whenever they decide to make a game aimed solely at consoles, they actually put a ton of effort into their titles, porting their existing mobile franchises into full-fledged console experiences with little to no microtransactions. Not to mention decent visuals and gameplay. A good example was when they teamed up with Arc System Works to release the excellent fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Now, history repeats itself with their surprisingly good card-based RPG, Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Darksiders III Bringing Fury To Switch On September 30

It's not quite the Zelda you're used to. The last piece of the Darksiders puzzle is Switch-bound. Darksiders III, a more exploration focused new take on the series, will come to Switch on September 30. A physical release is also coming, and as a late port from PC / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One will include a pair of DLC packs.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Barry the Bunny hops onto Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

We love Barry the Bunny. Not the game so much – although we probably will once we’ve spent some time with it – but the setup and premise. You see, Barry is a bunny and he likes carrots. He also likes building bridges, possibly with those carrots. And what’s not to like about that!? The best thing of all though? Barry the Bunny is available to purchase, download and play on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch right now. Carrot bridge building, anyone?
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Pokemon Unite Review – Born to be a Winner

It’s honestly a little surprising that Pokemon Unite ends up being pretty damn good. The reveal was universally reviled, and the idea of a new mobile-focused MOBA game for the Chinese and Asian markets isn’t really something that the Pokemon fanbase took to too well. It also didn’t help that the game simply looked cheap and low budget in its initial showings, or that it was hard to tell what a Pokemon MOBA game would even bring to the table in a genre that’s already full of also rans that have struggled to distinguish themselves and make a compelling case for their existence over the course of the last decade.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Other Announcements From August 11 Indie World Presentation

Does a bear go in the woods? Yes, then he cuts everything down. Action RPG Eastward closed the show by confirming its release date as September 16: preorders for the game open today. Tetris Effect Connected - the classic puzzle game with cross-platform multiplayer or co-op and a soundtrack from...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Episode 285: Metroid II, Samus Returns, and AM2R

We've gathered a mix of old and new voices to join our latest Metroid Game Club discussion. Metroid II: Return of Samus sets the groundwork for not only an official remake in Metroid: Samus Returns, but a slew of fan remakes including the legendary AM2R. Our gang discusses the evolution of gameplay, interpretations of the story, and the place of fan games within the franchise.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Back 4 Blood: Best decks and cards for campaign and versus deck builds

The Back 4 Blood best decks and cards will give you the best builds in the game, allowing you to successfully take down the zombie hordes with as little fuss as possible in both the campaign and versus mode. While players may initially find these decks confusing, they actually allow for a lot of variety between playstyles, with carefully selected deck builds providing savvy players with an edge in battle. As such, here’s our guide on the best decks to take into Back 4 Blood’s campaign and versus mode.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Tails of Iron Shares Ruthless Combat Trailer

Last month, United Label revealed Tails of Iron. A new action RPG adventure set in a kingdom of animals. As of today, they shared a new combat trailer for Tails of Iron. It showcases the ruthless, Souls-like combat featured in the game. That includes parries, dodge rolls, ranged attacks and bloody executions. Using this eclectic array of attacks, you can fight against the encroaching forces of the frogs.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Against The Darkmaster Tabletop RPG Review

With the thwack of a well-place arrow, the final ghoul slumps to the ground before your feet. You look to your companions, not quite able to comprehend the frenzied attack that just took your group by surprise. The night is long, and the minions of the Darkmaster are everywhere, but you didn't expect an attack like this. You're frightened and tired, but you've made a promise to yourself: you will reclaim your family's ancient sword, stolen by one of the Darkmaster's lieutenants. The road is long and weary, but your companions put a hand on your shoulder. "It's time to move on," they say, "The Darkmaster waits for none." Welcome to the big, bold, and deep world of Against The Darkmaster, a new tabletop roleplaying game by Open Ended Games.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Doll Battler ‘Touhou DollDraft’ Stealth Released on Steam in the West

WSS Playground announced that they have released the milliondoubts-developed Touhou DollDraft on PC-via Steam in the west. The game has gone through a few delays, but it’s finally available now. Touhou DollDraft has players form teams of “dollified” Touhou Project characters and send them out to battle other doll-like characters....
Video GamesNintendo World Report

A Plague Tale: Innocence Cloud Edition (Switch) Review

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a suspenseful adventure game released in 2019 by Focus Interactive. In it you play as Amicia, a noble girl who, with her brother, is on the run from the Inquisition and a seemingly never ending onslaught of plague rats. The story is an intense roadtrip that rarely offers a reprieve from constant pursuers and peril. Unfortunately for the plot, the performance of the Nintendo Switch’s cloud version muddies much of the experience.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Indie World: Metal Slug Tactics Locked and Loaded for 2022

It was exciting to hear that a new, tactical version of Metal Slug was on its way, but Nintendo Switch owners were left wondering if or when the game would be coming to their console. Thankfully, it has been announced that Metal Slug Tactics will indeed be coming to Switch next year. Coming from Leikir Studio and Dotemu, the game is bringing along the series’ beloved, detailed pixel art. You can glimpse it here:
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Indie World: Axiom Verge 2 is Out Now

It’s taken six years, but developer Thomas Happ has been working hard all that time to bring the world the sequel to Axiom Verge. A metroidvania, the game was a hit among fans and critics alike, and everyone has been wondering the same thing: when is Axiom Verge 2 coming out? The answer: now.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Bugsnax, An Independent Adventure Game, Coming To Steam In 2022

Bugsnax, an adventure video game developed by independent studio Young Horses, will finally be making its way over to Steam for PC and Mac in 2022. This is big news considering the game has been an Epic Games Store PC exclusive for nine months. Young Horses relayed the exciting news to its fans via Twitter on August 12, stating that everyone can start adding Bugsnax to their wishlist via Steam.
Video GamesGamespot

Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls Coming Back To Apple Arcade

Konami has announced that the side-scrolling game, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, is coming to iOS and Mac via Apple Arcade. The game was announced back in 2018 and then released in Canada in 2019, only to be delisted last year. Now it's making a return. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy