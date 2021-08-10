Cancel
Shelby, MT

Chamber After Hours The RV Way

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 4 days ago

Shelby Chamber After Hours will be held out at the Lewis & Clark RV Park tonight, Tuesday. In case you're new to our community, the park's located on Oilfield Avenue north of the city. Tonight's chamber "FUN" will be from 5 until 7 o'clock.

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

