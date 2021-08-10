UMN Students Required To Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Full FDA Approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc -BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems. The amended emergency use authorization on Thursday paves the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra dose. The patients may consult with their doctor to see if they are eligible, FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said.